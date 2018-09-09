The 2-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will clash with 2009 title-holder Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday to bring the curtain down on the 2018 US Open. Djokovic has 13 Grand Slam titles, while Del Potro has just one, a U.S. Open championship he wrested from then-defending champion Roger Federer back in 2009.

The 2-time US Open champion Novak Djokovic will clash with 2009 title-holder Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday to bring the curtain down on the 2018 US Open. The Serbian tennis ace, currently ranked 6th in the world, cruised through early rounds of the tournament and will enter the final with a 13-set winning streak, while on the other hand, Potro booked his berth after Rafael Nadal bowed out in the semis owning to his right knee injury.

Del Porto, who turns 30 later this month, might have reached the final unexpectedly, but the 6’6″ Argentine’s blistering serve is something that could bring trouble for Djokovic. Porto has performed par excellence in the tournament, winning his first 12 sets in a row and toppling his 1st 2 opponents in under 2 hours each.

However, if we look at the statistics, Djokovic seems to have the upper hand.

Djokovic has 13 Grand Slam titles, while Del Potro has just one, a U.S. Open championship he wrested from then-defending champion Roger Federer back in 2009.

The Serbian might be seeded 6th but he’s making his 8th US Open final appearance, while Del Potro, seeded third, is only playing in a Grand Slam final for just the second time.

Head-to-head, Djokovic leads Del Potro 14-4, but the Argentinian is a powerhouse. The game is sure to be a play between brain and brawn on Sunday.

Former world no. 1 missed the US Open last year due to a bothersome elbow that required surgery but post-surgery, Djokovic has returned to the fray and looks confident to lift the title this year.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 men’s singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 men’s singles final match is on September 10, Monday.

Where is Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 men’s singles final match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 men’s singles final match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

What time is the Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 match?

The Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro US Open 2018 men’s singles final match will start at 1.30 am IST on Sepetember 10 (late Sunday night in India).

