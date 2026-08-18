Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Reveals LA Olympics 2028 Farewell Plan

Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: Novak Djokovic has often defied odds by competing at the top level despite his age. The Serbian tennis legend recently spoke about possibly bidding farewell to the sport. In an interview, Djokovic talked about his most special moment in an illustrious career while setting a date for retiring from tennis. The 39-year-old, who has won 24 Grand Slams in his singles career, announced that his aim is to remain fit to participate in the LA Olympics 2028. He wishes to step away from the court following the Games in 2028.

Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: When Will Serbian Legend Bid Farewell?

Novak Djokovic, in an interview with a newspaper, ‘Sport’, has said that he will retire after the LA Olympics. The 39-year-old talked about having achieved all his goals. “Since I’ve achieved absolutely all possible goals, I said about the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for so many more years. So maybe ending up at the Olympic Games with the Serbian flag, that would be nice,” Djokovic said.

However, with the Olympics being two years away, Novak further added that planning a perfect retirement is not entirely in his control. The 39-year-old said, “I really don’t know. Because there are some things that are not entirely in my control. I’m trying to be as healthy as possible mentally and physically.”

What was Novak Djokovic’s most important moment in his career?

Novak Djokovic remains the most decorated tennis player when it comes to winning men’s singles grand slam titles. The 39-year-old won 24 Grand Slams, two more than Rafael Nadal and four more than Roger Federer. However, despite winning multiple Grand Slams, Djokovic did not name any of those wins as the most important moment in his career.

The right-handed player, when talking about the most important moment in his career, was quick to name his gold medal win at the Paris Olympics. Despite being in what can be considered the twilight of his career, Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the tournament.

With Djokovic setting the LA Olympics as his retirement tournament, one could expect that he will not participate in as many tournaments as he used to. Following his shock exit from the Cincinnati Open, Djokovic revealed that he has no plans of returning. “It looks like I won’t be back, unfortunately, to play here. It was a combination of the heat and humidity, all those things. Everything involved makes it worse,” he said.

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