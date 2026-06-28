Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire Awami League 10th second board topper list in 2026 68 year old football record broken Hospital staff assaulted Chetan Chaudhary Bollywood Ketan Agrawal Murder Case breaking-news akanksha chamola china visa Algeria Austria Round of 32 qualification Drug Network in Kerala Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 World Cup 2026 ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Novak Djokovic opens up on his long-distance friendship with Virat Kohli at Wimbledon, teasing an upcoming India visit for a tennis and cricket crossover.

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket-Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video
Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket-Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 15:19 IST

A cross-sport bromance is taking the digital world by storm. Speaking on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic openly discussed his virtual friendship with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The legendary tennis ace sent social media into a frenzy by hinting at an upcoming physical meeting and a potential athletic crossover.

“Following Each Other, Supporting Each Other”

The bond between the two modern-day gladiators began organically over social media a few years ago. Despite being international icons who operate at the absolute pinnacle of completely different sporting landscapes, they have fostered deep mutual respect through text messages.

You Might Be Interested In



“We haven’t met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other’s careers,” Djokovic told Star Sports during an interview.

The viral video, shared by Wimbledon’s official handles, captured the 39-year-old Serbian legend smiling warmly as he contemplated hitting the pitch and the court with Kohli. “Hopefully, I will get a chance to meet him in person and play some tennis, play some cricket,” he added.

A Link-Up in India?

Djokovic didn’t just stop at expressing admiration. He went on to drop a massive hint regarding a travel itinerary that could bring this block-office meeting to fruition on Indian soil. “I am also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that’s where we can get the link-up,” Djokovic teased, sending subcontinental fans into a state of absolute euphoria.

The tennis icon has previously admitted that Kohli is the primary reason he actively tracks professional cricket. Having had no background or exposure to the sport initially, Djokovic found himself pulled into cricket metrics through Kohli’s dynamic batting exploits and intense on-field persona.

Tracking the Legends

The timeline for their potential meetup aligns with a transition period for both athletes. Kohli is currently working his way back to full fitness. After clearing a comprehensive fitness assessment following a minor hamstring issue sustained in late May, Kohli is slated to return to competitive international duty during India’s upcoming ODI assignment against England starting July 14.

Meanwhile, Djokovic enters the grass-court major as the number seven seed. Eager to break a rare Grand Slam title drought stretching back to his 2023 US Open victory, the Serbian maestro is scheduled to launch his campaign on June 29 against Wu Yibing. Whether he lifts the trophy or not, sports fans are already looking past London, eagerly anticipating the moment two of the greatest athletes of all time finally share the same space.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: cross sport bromance Djokovic KohliDjokovic Kohli text message friendshipDjokovic Wimbledon 2026 interview Star SportsNovak Djokovic India visit planningNovak Djokovic Virat Kohli friendship textplay some tennis play some cricket quotetennis cricket sports crossover IndiaVirat Kohli injury return England serieswatch Djokovic Kohli video social mediaWimbledon 2026 news updates tennis

RELATED News

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Today? Check India vs Ireland Predicted Playing XIs, Weather Report and Forecast

FIFA World Cup 2026: Erling Haaland Jokes Lionel Messi is ‘Never Letting Me Touch’ The Golden Boot After Argentina’s 3-1 Win Over Jordan

Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kalajdzic Snatches 96th-Minute Equalizer in 3-3 Thriller as Both Austria and Algeria Advance to Round of 32

Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: La Albiceleste Maintain Perfect Group Stage Record After 3-1 Win, Messi Extends Lead As Top Scorer

LATEST NEWS

MP Woman Gives Birth on Cot After Ambulance Fails to Reach Rain-Hit Village

Passport Application Fee Hike From July 1: Check Revised Charges; What It Means For Travellers

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: Why Police Raided 10 Locations and Here’s What They Found

Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Lands In Controversy Before Release; Vithabai Narayangaonkar’s Family Demands Title Change

Prabhas’ Fauzi Release Date Leaked? Period Action Epic Reportedly Eyeing December 3, 2026

NIFT UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Check Allotted College, Documents Required For Admission

Years After Exiting Mirzapur, Vikrant Massey Opens Up About The Show’s Male-Dominated Set: ‘85% Of The Set…’

Will Sheikh Hasina Return to Bangladesh This Year? Former PM Makes Bold Promise

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Vijay Kedia Shares Timeless Lessons on Market Cycles, Financial Asset Rotation

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video
Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video
Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video
Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

QUICK LINKS