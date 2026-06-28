Novak Djokovic Reveals Long-Distance Bromance With Virat Kohli, Teases Epic Cricket & Tennis Collab: WATCH Viral Video

A cross-sport bromance is taking the digital world by storm. Speaking on the sidelines of Wimbledon 2026, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic openly discussed his virtual friendship with Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. The legendary tennis ace sent social media into a frenzy by hinting at an upcoming physical meeting and a potential athletic crossover.

“Following Each Other, Supporting Each Other”

The bond between the two modern-day gladiators began organically over social media a few years ago. Despite being international icons who operate at the absolute pinnacle of completely different sporting landscapes, they have fostered deep mutual respect through text messages.

Novak Djokovic talking about Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/JOXmI2AE7g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2026







“We haven’t met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other’s careers,” Djokovic told Star Sports during an interview.

The viral video, shared by Wimbledon’s official handles, captured the 39-year-old Serbian legend smiling warmly as he contemplated hitting the pitch and the court with Kohli. “Hopefully, I will get a chance to meet him in person and play some tennis, play some cricket,” he added.

A Link-Up in India?

Djokovic didn’t just stop at expressing admiration. He went on to drop a massive hint regarding a travel itinerary that could bring this block-office meeting to fruition on Indian soil. “I am also planning to come to India soon, so maybe that’s where we can get the link-up,” Djokovic teased, sending subcontinental fans into a state of absolute euphoria.

The tennis icon has previously admitted that Kohli is the primary reason he actively tracks professional cricket. Having had no background or exposure to the sport initially, Djokovic found himself pulled into cricket metrics through Kohli’s dynamic batting exploits and intense on-field persona.

Tracking the Legends

The timeline for their potential meetup aligns with a transition period for both athletes. Kohli is currently working his way back to full fitness. After clearing a comprehensive fitness assessment following a minor hamstring issue sustained in late May, Kohli is slated to return to competitive international duty during India’s upcoming ODI assignment against England starting July 14.

Meanwhile, Djokovic enters the grass-court major as the number seven seed. Eager to break a rare Grand Slam title drought stretching back to his 2023 US Open victory, the Serbian maestro is scheduled to launch his campaign on June 29 against Wu Yibing. Whether he lifts the trophy or not, sports fans are already looking past London, eagerly anticipating the moment two of the greatest athletes of all time finally share the same space.