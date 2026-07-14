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Home > Sports News > Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend

Watch the trailer for Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter. Find the release date, Prime Video streaming details, and insights into the tennis legend's documentary.

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer- Release Date, OTT Platform, When and Where To Watch, Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend. Photo X
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer- Release Date, OTT Platform, When and Where To Watch, Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 21:01 IST

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer- By virtually every statistical metric, Novak Djokovic stands undisputed as the greatest tennis player to ever hold a racket. With a record-breaking 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, and more weeks at World No. 1 than anyone in history, the Serbian icon’s legacy is written in stone. Yet, he remains one of the most complex, fiercely debated, and polarizing figures in modern sports. Now, fans will finally get an unprecedented, unfiltered look into the mind of the champion.

Prime Video Sports has officially dropped the highly anticipated trailer for its feature-length documentary, NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter on July 14. Helmed by acclaimed director Jason Hehir—the mastermind behind the legendary Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance—this film moves past standard highlight reels to study the raw psychology of a man forged in extraordinary circumstances.

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Detail Broadcast Information
Documentary Title NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter
Director Jason Hehir (The Last Dance)
Global Release Date August 20, 2026
OTT Streaming Platform Prime Video (Exclusive)
Format Feature-length documentary film

Trailer Insights and What to Expect

The newly released trailer peels back the layers of Djokovic’s intense personal journey. It heavily explores his childhood in war-torn Belgrade, navigating geopolitical conflict and deep financial hardships while his family sacrificed everything to keep his tennis dream alive.

A central narrative focus is Djokovic’s sudden emergence on the professional circuit. Instead of being embraced, he was widely treated as an unwelcome intruder disrupting the beloved, mythic rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The documentary details how he channeled that crowd resistance into a ruthless competitive edge, developing what he famously refers to as the “wolf mentality.”

“Nobody can touch what he’s accomplished,” American tennis legend Andre Agassi notes emphatically in the trailer. “He’s the best of all-time.”

The film features intimate, brand-new interviews with Novak himself and his wife, Jelena. It also draws insights from a “who’s who” of tennis history, including rivals like Rafael Nadal, and icons like Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, and Jim Courier.

When and Where to Watch

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on August 20, 2026. The documentary will stream exclusively on Prime Video, launching simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories. Viewers can stream the feature film at no additional cost as long as they hold an active Prime membership.

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Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend
Tags: djokovic documentary ott platformjason hehir tennis documentarynovak djokovicnovak djokovic documentary trailernovak djokovic wolf mentalitythe wolf in winter release datewatch djokovic movie onlinewatch novak djokovic prime video

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Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend

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Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend
Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend

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