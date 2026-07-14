Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer— Release Date, OTT Platform And When and Where To Watch Documentary On Serbian Tennis Legend

Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter Trailer- By virtually every statistical metric, Novak Djokovic stands undisputed as the greatest tennis player to ever hold a racket. With a record-breaking 24 Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, and more weeks at World No. 1 than anyone in history, the Serbian icon’s legacy is written in stone. Yet, he remains one of the most complex, fiercely debated, and polarizing figures in modern sports. Now, fans will finally get an unprecedented, unfiltered look into the mind of the champion.

Prime Video Sports has officially dropped the highly anticipated trailer for its feature-length documentary, NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter on July 14. Helmed by acclaimed director Jason Hehir—the mastermind behind the legendary Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance—this film moves past standard highlight reels to study the raw psychology of a man forged in extraordinary circumstances.

Detail Broadcast Information Documentary Title NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter Director Jason Hehir (The Last Dance) Global Release Date August 20, 2026 OTT Streaming Platform Prime Video (Exclusive) Format Feature-length documentary film

Trailer Insights and What to Expect

The newly released trailer peels back the layers of Djokovic’s intense personal journey. It heavily explores his childhood in war-torn Belgrade, navigating geopolitical conflict and deep financial hardships while his family sacrificed everything to keep his tennis dream alive.

“I’m trying to prove myself wrong more than anybody else.” Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter is streaming August 20. pic.twitter.com/7n24EVv7Ao — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 14, 2026

A central narrative focus is Djokovic’s sudden emergence on the professional circuit. Instead of being embraced, he was widely treated as an unwelcome intruder disrupting the beloved, mythic rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The documentary details how he channeled that crowd resistance into a ruthless competitive edge, developing what he famously refers to as the “wolf mentality.”

“Nobody can touch what he’s accomplished,” American tennis legend Andre Agassi notes emphatically in the trailer. “He’s the best of all-time.”

The film features intimate, brand-new interviews with Novak himself and his wife, Jelena. It also draws insights from a “who’s who” of tennis history, including rivals like Rafael Nadal, and icons like Pete Sampras, Boris Becker, and Jim Courier.

When and Where to Watch

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: The Wolf in Winter is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on August 20, 2026. The documentary will stream exclusively on Prime Video, launching simultaneously across more than 240 countries and territories. Viewers can stream the feature film at no additional cost as long as they hold an active Prime membership.