Monday, March 31, 2025
  • Novak Djokovic’s Eye Problem Sparks Concern Ahead Of Miami Open Title Clash

Novak Djokovic’s Eye Problem Sparks Concern Ahead Of Miami Open Title Clash

Aside from Djokovic’s injury, the final has been postponed multiple times due to rain. When play resumes, the match will be further delayed until the conclusion of the women’s doubles final.

Novak Djokovic has sparked injury concerns ahead of the highly anticipated Miami Open final after being spotted with a swollen eye during a practice session. The world No. 5 is set to face rising Czech star Jakub Mensik in Sunday’s championship match, but the encounter has already been significantly delayed due to persistent rain.

As the Serbian tennis legend prepared for the final, TV cameras captured noticeable swelling under his right eye. ESPN Vivo Spain reported that Djokovic was seen using eye drops while practicing, further fueling speculation about his condition. Given his history of eye-related issues, including problems with contact lenses during past tournaments, fans and analysts are now questioning whether this setback will affect his performance in the final.

Chasing His 100th ATP Title Amid Injury Concerns

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, is eyeing a historic 100th career title in Miami. However, the unexpected injury and ongoing rain delays have created uncertainty around the final. His opponent, 18-year-old Mensik, will be looking to capitalize on any physical struggles Djokovic may face.

History of Eye Problems for Djokovic

This isn’t the first time Djokovic has encountered vision-related issues. At the 2022 ATP Finals, he struggled with his contact lenses during a match against Daniil Medvedev, requiring eye drops and an on-court break to resolve the issue. Similarly, at the 2020 Australian Open, he reported temporary vision problems and needed a medical timeout to address the concern.

Aside from Djokovic's injury, the final has been postponed multiple times due to rain. When play resumes, the match will be further delayed until the conclusion of the women's doubles final. The prolonged waiting time could have a psychological and physical impact on both players.

Will Djokovic Overcome the Setback?

With his wealth of experience and resilience, Djokovic has repeatedly proven his ability to bounce back from challenges. Fans will be eager to see if the Serbian superstar can shake off the injury and make history with his 100th title or if the young Mensik will seize the opportunity to claim his first Masters 1000 victory.

