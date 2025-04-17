Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Now Bring Home Rohit, Russell And Gill-India’s First Cricket Collectables Are Here!

This exclusive collection marks a significant leap in India's cricket memorabilia space. It aims to transform fan engagement and elevate the sports merchandise industry to the next level.

ANI


From Rohit Sharma’s iconic pull shots to Jos Buttler’s explosive drives, from Andre Russell’s powerhouse presence to Shubman Gill’s elegant strokeplay–Indian cricket now has its collectable heroes.

As cricket fever surges across the country, Pune-based sports startup Infinity Toy Tronics (ITT) has launched Cricket Icons–India’s first line of officially licensed collectable miniatures featuring star players from Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan Royals.

This exclusive collection marks a significant leap in India's cricket memorabilia space. It aims to transform fan engagement and elevate the sports merchandise industry to the next level.

Cricket Icons is the brainchild of Rikesh Raja, who envisioned the concept and brought it to life in collaboration with two other co-founders–Saurabh Gajbi and Pratik Agrawal–who share a deep passion for cricket despite being based on three different continents.

This three-year partnership with these cricket franchises sets a new benchmark for premium collectables and interactive digital experiences in Indian cricket.

“Growing up, we all played with Marvel heroes, Power Rangers, or football action figures–but cricket, despite being India’s biggest sport, never had its own space in the collectables world,” said Saurabh Gajbi, Director of Infinity Toy Tronics.

“With Cricket Icons, we saw an opportunity to not only fill that gap but also spark a revolution in the Indian toy industry. Unlike seasonal merchandise, these collectables have year-round appeal, driven by deep-rooted team loyalties and fan passion. It’s more than just a toy–it’s a cultural connection and a step toward building a sustainable, homegrown ecosystem for sports memorabilia in India,” he added while talking about these IP-based collectables.

The collectables will be available across primary online and offline channels. Fans can digitally order them on Amazon and Flipkart or get an instant delivery via Swiggy Instamart and Zepto. In the retail space, Hamleys stores and local toy retailers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities will bring the experience to homes nationwide.

With a projected million-unit sale in 2025, each figure, crafted with 90-95% precision in likeness, offers an immersive fan experience through a dedicated mobile app.

Each figure becomes a digital gateway, as fans scan unique QR codes to unlock player avatars, earn loyalty points, and access daily quizzes, dream team challenges, and leaderboard contests. Fans can also win match tickets, signed gear, and more. The broader push includes social-led brand building and community engagement for kids, parents, collectors, and passionate cricket fans.

The range comprises miniatures, collectables, team combos, and action figures. A single collectable costs Rs 249, a team combo pack of four costs Rs 649, and upcoming action figures cost Rs 699.

Cricket Icons signal a shift in how fans engage with the sport, giving them new ways to celebrate, interact, and build communities around the game they love.

(With ANI Inputs)

