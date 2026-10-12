NSR vs FNF, AFC Champions League Elite: Check Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

NSR vs FNF, AFC Champions League Elite: Al Nassr will face Neftchi Fergana in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 West Region at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (Oct 12). Here is everything you need to know about the Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana clash, including the match details, kick-off time, TV broadcast, live streaming and probable playing XIs.

Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana AFC Champions League Elite Match Details

Match: Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana, AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27

Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana, AFC Champions League Elite 2026-27 Date: Monday (Oct 12), 2026

Monday (Oct 12), 2026 Venue: Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kick-off Time: 11:45 PM IST

Where to Watch Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Live on TV in India?

The Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana AFC Champions League Elite match will not be broadcast live on any television channel in India.

How to Watch Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Live Streaming?

Football fans in India can watch the Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can access the platform to follow the AFC Champions League Elite fixture, subject to the availability of the match on the service.

Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Team News

Al Nassr head into the contest after registering a 3-0 victory over Diriyah, with Cristiano Ronaldo returning to club football in goalscoring form following the international break. However, the Saudi Arabian side will be eager to respond in continental competition after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Amin in their opening AFC Champions League Elite fixture.

Al Nassr have otherwise made a promising start to their 2026-27 domestic campaign, collecting six wins and a draw from their opening eight league matches. Their only defeat has left them third in the standings with 19 points. Ange Postecoglou’s side will look to make home advantage count as they seek a much-needed result in Asia.

Neftchi Fergana began their continental campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al-Jawiya, courtesy of a late goal from Zoran Marusic. The Uzbek club won the Uzbekistan Super League last season, finishing four points ahead of Pakhtakor. They have continued to compete near the top of the domestic standings, although three league defeats this season underline the challenges they have faced. Neftchi will aim to carry their recent momentum into a difficult away fixture against Al Nassr.

Al Nassr vs Neftchi Fergana Probable Playing XIs

Al Nassr Probable XI: Bento, Boushal, Simakan, Martinez, Al-Nasser, Sadio Mane, Al-Khaibari, Costa, Coman, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix.

Neftchi Fergana Probable XI: Ergashev, Kouao, Abduganiev, Gofurov, Sayfiev, Ratinho, Alibaev, Ismoilov, Iskandarov, Odilov, Marusic.