Numerology Predicts RCB’s Win In IPL 2025 Final? Fans Link Date To Virat Kohli’s Lucky Number

After a gripping season that featured 70 league matches and three high-stakes knockouts, the IPL 2025 final is finally here. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a highly anticipated clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Date Fuels Numerology Buzz Around Virat Kohli

Interestingly, the date of the final, 03/06/2025, has sparked speculation among fans who believe it might be a lucky sign for RCB.

Supporters have pointed out that the digits of the date add up to 18, which is Virat Kohli’s jersey number. Many fans see this as a sign that Kohli could finally lift the trophy in the 18th edition of the IPL.

RCB Eyeing Redemption After Final Frustrations

RCB has reached the IPL final three times in the past, in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but has never managed to win the title. Despite Virat Kohli’s consistent performances over the years, a championship has remained elusive.

This year, under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB enters the final with confidence. They defeated PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 held in Mullanpur, which secured their direct entry into the final.

Punjab’s Underdog Grit Sets Up Tense Finale

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have shown great resilience. In Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock, scoring an unbeaten 87 to help his team overcome Mumbai Indians and earn a place in the final.

The PBKS batting unit features a mix of rising talent and experienced players. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have stood out among the uncapped players, while Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Iyer bring depth to the lineup.

RCB’s batting strength includes the trusted opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. Captain Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, and Krunal Pandya complete a well-rounded batting order.

Evenly Matched Squads Promise Fireworks

RCB’s bowling is led by Josh Hazlewood, who has taken 21 wickets this season. He is supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal in the pace department, while Suyash Sharma and Krunal Pandya handle the spin responsibilities.

Punjab’s bowling attack is spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson. They also have Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Vijaykumar Vyshak contributing with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar provide quality spin options.

Both teams have experienced collapses against each other this season. RCB faltered in a league match against Punjab at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, while PBKS faced a similar setback in Qualifier 1 in New Chandigarh.

As the IPL 2025 season reaches its climax, fans are preparing for what could be a thrilling contest. Punjab Kings last reached the final in 2014, while RCB’s last appearance was in 2016 when they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This will be the first time since 2022 that a new team lifts the trophy. The question remains: will it be destiny, determination, or just the numbers that decide the winner?

