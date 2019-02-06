India vs New Zealand, 1st T20 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli has been rested, experienced Rohit Sharma will lead the men in Blue following a 4-1 victory in the ODIs. For the Kiwis, there will be more pressure to put up a show as their entire batting order failed in the 50-over format of the game.

With the ODI series in the kitty, India will look to get another series in the bag when they take on the hosts New Zealand in the first match of the 3-match T20 series in Wellington on Wednesday. Though skipper Virat Kohli has been rested, experienced Rohit Sharma will lead the men in Blue following a 4-1 victory in the ODIs. For the Kiwis, there will be more pressure to put up a show as their entire batting order failed in the 50-over format of the game. New Zealand is quite formidable when it comes to T20 format, however, the Men in Blue are also in great form given their historic win in Australia in the series down under.

In the Indian camp, Rohit and Dhawan will open and strive to give a solid start, given their in-tune form against the Black Caps. After the ugly episode with the TV show Koffee with Karan and the following suspension, Pandya has shown talent with both bat and ball in the two matches he has played and will look to keep the turn into a red-hot form.

Live Updates

