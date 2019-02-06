With the ODI series in the kitty, India will look to get another series in the bag when they take on the hosts New Zealand in the first match of the 3-match T20 series in Wellington on Wednesday. Though skipper Virat Kohli has been rested, experienced Rohit Sharma will lead the men in Blue following a 4-1 victory in the ODIs. For the Kiwis, there will be more pressure to put up a show as their entire batting order failed in the 50-over format of the game. New Zealand is quite formidable when it comes to T20 format, however, the Men in Blue are also in great form given their historic win in Australia in the series down under.
In the Indian camp, Rohit and Dhawan will open and strive to give a solid start, given their in-tune form against the Black Caps. After the ugly episode with the TV show Koffee with Karan and the following suspension, Pandya has shown talent with both bat and ball in the two matches he has played and will look to keep the turn into a red-hot form.
Live Updates
Final score of New Zealand 219 runs at a loss of 6 wickets
Last over was delivered by Khaleel. The Kiwis managed to score two boundaries in the last over and took the score to 219 runs for 6 wickets.
Bhuvaneshwar dismissed Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor got dismissed by Bhuvaneshvar on the first ball of 19th over. a dynamic comeback made by the Indian bowlers. Kiwis scored 207 runs at a loss of 6 wickets in 19 overs.
Kane Williamson returned to pavilion by Chahal
Kane Williamson went down at a score of 34 runs. Kiwis are losing the hold on the game by losing the wickets so early. Brilliant bowling by Chahal.
Daryl Mitchell down at 8 runs
Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Brilliant catch by Dinesh Kartik. Collin de Grandhomme to bat next. India getting the hold on the match again.
Tim Seifert down at 84
Khaleel Ahmad did it in the 12th over, took the wicket of Tim Seifert. It was very necessary for team India to snatch the wicket fo, Tim Seifert. Deryl Mitchell to bat next.
84 runs in 8 overs
The game is slipping away from India. Rohit Sharma needs to slow down the pace of the game. A wicket is much needed to stop the Kiwis.
Tim Seifert showing his class
Tim Seifert is in the attacking mode as he scored 15 runs in Bhubaneshwar's over. Kiwis have realised that they need to deliver a better game and utilize the Powerplay.
Bhuvaneshwar commencing with the ball
Bhuvaneshvar started balling for team India and Collin Munro is opening with the bat for the Kiwis. India will look forward to taking some early wickets so that the Batsmen don't get a chance to settle.
India vs New Zealand
Playing XIs
New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed