Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
NZ Pacer William O’Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav’s Replacement Due To Injury

Earlier this year, he also played a key role in helping New Zealand reach the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 under Mitchell Santner’s captaincy.

NZ Pacer William O'Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav's Replacement Due To Injury

NZ Pacer William O'Rourke Joins LSG As Mayank Yadav's Replacement Due To Injury


In a key mid-season update, New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke has joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement for Indian pacer Mayank Yadav. The change comes after Yadav was ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2025 due to a back injury.

Injury Ends Mayank’s Season Early

The IPL confirmed the development in an official statement. “Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer William O’Rourke as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav. Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season. William O’Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of INR 3 crore.”

Mayank was one of LSG’s major retentions ahead of the 2025 mega auction, picked for Rs 11 crore. Unfortunately, his season was limited to just two appearances.

In his first outing against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27, he picked up 2 wickets for 40 runs in four overs. His second match, against Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, proved costly as he conceded 60 runs in four overs.

A New Opportunity for O’Rourke

This will be William O’Rourke’s first stint in the Indian Premier League. The 23-year-old pacer from New Zealand has built a reputation as a rising fast bowling prospect.

He made a mark during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and followed it up with an impressive showing against India in a three-match Test series last year.

Earlier this year, he also played a key role in helping New Zealand reach the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 under Mitchell Santner’s captaincy.

Playoff Path Still Open for LSG

Despite losing Mayank, the Lucknow Super Giants are still in contention for a playoff spot in IPL 2025.

They currently have 10 points from 11 games. To secure a place in the top four, they need to win all three of their remaining league matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 19, Gujarat Titans on May 22, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27.

Their qualification will also depend on how other teams perform. If no more than three teams finish with more than 16 points, LSG can qualify for the playoffs for the third time in four seasons under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

ALSO READ: Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings, Replaces Lockie Ferguson In IPL 2025

 

