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Home > Sports News > NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad

NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced a squad reshuffle ahead of the remaining three T20Is against India, with ace quick Matt Henry unavailable. The hosts have taken the measure as part of "planned workload management" strategy.

NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad. (Image Credits: X)
NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-25 11:37 IST

NZ vs IND: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have announced a squad reshuffle ahead of the remaining three T20Is against India, with ace quick Matt Henry unavailable. The hosts have taken the measure as part of “planned workload management” strategy, with five ODIs and two Tests also lined up, with the series being part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

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NZ vs IND: Will Matt Henry be available for the ODI series?

With Henry playing the first two games of the T20I series, the right-arm seamer will remain in Christchurch before joining the ODI squad in Auckland before November 2 ahead of the first of the five 50-over games, beginning on November 4 at the Eden Park. Henry notably sent down only two overs during the second T20I on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and walked off the field. Captain Mitchell Santner later revealed it was owing to a ‘tight hamstring’. Lockie Ferguson remains unavailable for the third T20I as well, having walked off the field due to precaution during the third T20I but will join the squad before the final two matches.

Kyle Jamieson is likely to play the third T20I and take part in a Ford Trophy game for Canterbury at Basin Reserve, meaning he will likely miss the final two fixtures. But the towering right-arm seamer will return to the squad for the 50-overs leg. Blair Tickner, Matt Fisher and Josh Clarkson will come in contention for the final two matches. Addressing the reshuffle, coach Rob Walter remarked, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers’ workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up.”

NZ vs IND: Can New Zealand reverse a 0-2 deficit?

With the Kiwis down by a scoreline if 0-2 after the first two games, there is no room for mistakes in the final three games. Team India hunted down scores of 226 and 181 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game series.

The Black Caps may not just need a slice of luck when it comes to toss but also sharpen their fielding skills, given they were sloppy in the first two games. The Men in Blue had won the T20I series 5-0 back in 2020. The two sides will resume their battle in Wellington in the third T20I on Tuesday.

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NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad

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NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad
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NZ vs IND: Matt Henry Unavailable For Remaining T20Is Against India As New Zealand Reshuffle Squad
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