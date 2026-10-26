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Home > Sports News > NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return

NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoying an underwhelming return to international cricket contrary to expectations, Team India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has sent the veteran seamer a message ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday in Wellington.

NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 10:46 IST

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: With Bhuvneshwar Kumar enjoying an underwhelming return to international cricket contrary to expectations, Team India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has sent the veteran seamer a message ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday in Wellington. Morkel has urged the right-arm seamer to not chase anything and just be himself but believes he needs a few games to find his feet back into international cricket.

NZ vs IND, 3rd T20I: “I have got a lot of sympathy for his return” – Morne Morkel on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar, who played a massive role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) back-to-back IPL title wins in the 2025 and 2026 seasons, returned to the Indian side for New Zealand T20Is to the delight of many Indian fans. However, with figures of 0/49 and 1/50 in the first two T20Is, the ‘Swing King’ has not delivered as per expectations after a blockbuster IPL 2026, where he emerged as the joint second-highest wicket-taker, taking 28 scalps in 16 matches.

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Speaking to reporters about Bhuvneshwar’s return, Morkel spoke of the expectation factor and the amount of time Bhuvneshwar had to train for his return to international cricket after four long years.

“I have got a lot of sympathy for his return. You know, the reason why I say that is that there will be expectations after 4 years to come out. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL; he has bowled really well. One is to block the expectation factor out. Leading into, you know, his selection. I mean, there was a month of cricket where, yes, he trained, but this is a different beast coming and playing international cricket where the margins are small. So he had to come in with limited training because of the schedule, get himself ready,” he said.

“So the skill and, you know, his experience, everything is there, but at the end of the day, you know, you have to respect the game of cricket, and you have to be able to allow him to just find his feet in some of the games. And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad: you know, do not chase anything, just be you.”

“You know, yes, there will be expectations, but let us just— every game you will get better and every game you will find your rhythm. So let’s not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that,” he continued.

On playing Prince Yadav instead of Mayank Yadav in the second T20I, where the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star delivered returns of 1/30 in four overs, Morkel said that it was a merely tactical change, keeping in mind some factors: the ball getting wet while bowling second due to dew, the dimensions of the field and the importance of yorkers. He also spoke on the importance of giving Mayank some time away from the field to reflect on his bowling, pointing out how raw he still is in terms of setting up an over.

“That was just purely a tactical sort of change we felt was needed at that venue. It is no secret that Prince, at the death, he is bowling his yorkers, is somebody that executes that quite well, and it was sort of just felt that if we had to bowl second and the ball is wet and, you know, taking into consideration the dimensions of the field, we wanted a guy with a high percentage of nailing the yorkers,” he said.

India’s most recent T20I at the venue resulted in a super-over win for them.

(With inputs from ANI)

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NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return
Tags: Bhuvneshwar Kumarhome-hero-pos-9Morne MorkelNew Zealand National Cricket TeamNZ vs INDteam india

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NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return
NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return
NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return
NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return
NZ vs IND: Spotlight On Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ahead Of 3rd T20I? Morne Morkel Shares Message As Team India Star Experiences Underwhelming Return

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