Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

New Zealand continued their winning streak against Pakistan, securing a commanding five-wicket victory in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday.

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star as New Zealand Beat Pakistan by 5 Wickets


New Zealand continued their winning streak against Pakistan, securing a commanding five-wicket victory in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. A remarkable opening partnership from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, coupled with disciplined bowling, ensured the hosts took a 2-0 lead, leaving Pakistan with an uphill battle in the remaining three games.

New Zealand Bowlers Dominate as Pakistan Struggles

Opting to field first after winning the toss, New Zealand’s bowlers quickly put Pakistan on the back foot. Ben Sears (2/23) and Jacob Duffy (2/20) struck early, dismissing openers Mohammad Haris (11) and Hasan Nawaz (0), reducing Pakistan to a precarious 19/2 within the first four overs.

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Agha, provided some stability alongside Irfan Khan, taking the score to 36/2 by the end of the powerplay. However, Irfan (11) and Khushdil Shah (2) soon fell to leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, leaving Pakistan struggling at 52/4 in the seventh over. Agha played a determined innings, scoring 46 off 28 balls, but his dismissal to Sears at 76/5 further weakened Pakistan’s position.

Shadab Khan (26 off 14) and Shaheen Afridi (22* off 14) added crucial runs towards the end, pushing Pakistan to a total of 135/9 in their allotted 15 overs after the match was shortened due to rain.

Seifert and Allen’s Power Hitting Seals Victory

Chasing 136, New Zealand’s openers went on the attack from the start. Finn Allen took on Mohammad Ali in the second over, smashing three sixes, while Seifert followed suit in the next over, hammering four sixes off Shaheen Afridi. Their explosive partnership saw New Zealand reach 50 within the first four overs.

Mohammad Ali finally broke the stand, dismissing Seifert for 45 off 32 balls, including three fours and five sixes. Allen continued his aggressive play but was trapped lbw by Jahandad Khan for 38 off just 16 balls, featuring five sixes and a four. With quick dismissals of Mark Chapman (1) and James Neesham (5), New Zealand briefly stumbled at 97/4 in 8.3 overs.

However, Daryl Mitchell (14 off 14) and Mitchell Hay (21* off 16) steadied the chase, ensuring New Zealand crossed the finish line with 11 balls and five wickets to spare. Pakistan’s best bowler was Haris Rauf, who took 3/20 in his three-over spell.

For his outstanding innings, Tim Seifert was named the ‘Player of the Match,’ further solidifying New Zealand’s dominance in the series.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Despite Ban On Pakistan Players, Five Pakistani-Rooted Players Have Played In Indian Premier League

 

