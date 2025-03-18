NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Telecast?

With the five-match T20I series on the line, Pakistan must bounce back after their dismal start, while New Zealand will look to build on their momentum.

After a commanding nine-wicket victory in the first T20I, New Zealand will aim to tighten their grip on the series as they face Pakistan in the second match at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, is in desperate need of a turnaround after their batting collapse in the opening game, where they were bowled out for just 92 runs.

With key players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absent, the visitors will rely on emerging talents such as Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz to step up. On the other hand, New Zealand, captained by Michael Bracewell, will look to maintain their dominance, with Kyle Jamieson spearheading the bowling attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2024

Time: 6:45 AM IST

Venue: University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live in India?

TV Telecast: Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 5)

Online Streaming: SonyLIV app & website, FanCode

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live in New Zealand?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

TV Telecast: TVNZ 1

Online Streaming: TVNZ+ and Sport Nation NZ

Where to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live in Pakistan?

TV Telecast: Ten Sports

Online Streaming: Tapmad, Tamasha, MYCO

Live Streaming Details for Other Countries:

UK: TNT Sports

Australia: Fox Cricket

Africa: SuperSport Cricket

Sri Lanka: Ten Cricket

New Zealand vs Pakistan–Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Samad, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Omair Yousuf, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.

With the five-match T20I series on the line, Pakistan must bounce back after their dismal start, while New Zealand will look to build on their momentum. Fans can catch all the live-action via TV and online streaming platforms based on their respective locations.

ALSO READ: Comedian Tracy Morgan Wheeled Out During Heated Knicks Game; Leads To Unusual Delay-What Happened?