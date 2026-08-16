ODI World Cup 2027: It is said that the ICC men’s ODI World Cup 2027 (which will be hosted by South Africa) can be scheduled on 2nd October, the date on which Mahatma Gandhi was born. It should not go to waste that Gandhi played a huge role in South Africa’s liberation as well as India’s, the two of the cricket world’s strongest nations.

Cricbuzz says that the ICC was originally going to launch the cricket World Cup event by the end of October, but now the date has been adjusted so that it takes place on Gandhi’s 158th birth anniversary. This means that the warm-up matches of the World Cup will be conducted a week or two before, in September.

ODI World Cup 2027: Controversial Format Changes

Quite remarkably, the World Cup format has evolved with some quite unpopular changes, and the World Cup format now requires only that the three lowest-ranked teams shall play an abbreviated three-sided series to finalize the final-12, called the ‘Super Series’ round. The report did not specify whether October 2 will indicate the beginning of the tri-series or the ‘ Super Series’. In case it is the former, neither Team India nor South Africa is involved. The final match will probably be scheduled on November 21.

Why ODI World Cup 2027 Could Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi?

Gandhi is known as the Father of the Nation in India because of a vital part he played in the independence movement. He promoted a means of resistance called satyagraha (nonviolent resistance) for combating the harsh policies of British colonizers.

The champion of the most exploited sectors of society, Gandhi’s influence was not confined to the countrywide movement of non-cooperation and civil disobedience alone. Besides that, he gave up his safety a number of times to maintain the divided communities united in moments of major struggle. The annual Gandhi Jayanti is accompanied by prayers at his memorial at Raj Ghat New Delhi which is joined with the nation wide patriotic programs and the community clean – up campaigns to this very day.

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