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Home > Sports News > ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’

ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’

Mohammed Shami for 2027 ODI World Cup? Mohammed Shami's future with the Indian cricket team remains a talking point ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The experienced pacer has not played a Test match for India for more than three years but continues to feature for Bengal in domestic cricket across formats. Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has backed Shami's continued domestic cricket efforts but refused to comment on his chances of making the 2027 World Cup squad. Here are all the details.

Mohammed Shami for 2027 ODI World Cup? Former India Captain Makes Big Revelation on Star Pacer's Future, Says 'He is Not Being Neglected'
Mohammed Shami for 2027 ODI World Cup? Former India Captain Makes Big Revelation on Star Pacer's Future, Says 'He is Not Being Neglected'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 12:46 IST

Mohammed Shami for 2027 ODI World Cup? Mohammed Shami’s future with the Indian cricket team remains a talking point ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. The experienced pacer has not played a Test match for India for more than three years but continues to feature for Bengal in domestic cricket across formats. Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly has backed Shami’s continued domestic cricket efforts but refused to comment on his chances of making the 2027 World Cup squad. Here are all the details.

What Did Sourav Ganguly Say About Mohammed Shami?

Ganguly expressed his happiness at seeing Shami continue to play domestic cricket and perform consistently. He praised the veteran pacer’s commitment and achievements while stressing that the 2027 ODI World Cup is still some distance away.

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“What makes me happy for Shami is that he turns out day in and day out in domestic cricket and performs. It is terrific to see. He has achieved so much,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

Will Mohammed Shami Play in 2027 ODI World Cup?

Ganguly was unwilling to make a prediction about Shami’s chances of featuring in the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the tournament scheduled for October next year, the former India captain believes there is still plenty of time before the selectors make their final decisions.

“That’s a long way. I can’t comment. It’s in October (next year). It’s a long way,” Ganguly said when asked about Shami’s prospects for the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami Continues to Impress in Domestic Cricket

Shami continues to turn out for Bengal across formats as he looks to make his way back into international cricket. He recently represented East Zone in the Duleep Trophy and picked up seven wickets in three matches as his team went on to win the tournament.

Is Mohammed Shami Being Neglected by Selectors?

The question over whether Shami is being overlooked by the Indian selectors has emerged amid his absence from the national team. However, Ganguly’s comments indicate that Shami’s performances in domestic cricket are being noticed, even though no prediction has been made about his international return or World Cup selection.

Mohammed Shami’s Road to 2027 ODI World Cup

Shami will have to continue performing consistently in domestic cricket and remain fit if he is to strengthen his case for a return to India’s ODI setup. With the 2027 World Cup still more than a year away, the experienced pacer has time to put himself in contention for a place in India’s squad.

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ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’
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ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’
ODI Cricket World Cup 2027: Will Mohammed Shami Make India Squad? Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence — ‘He is Not Being Neglected’

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