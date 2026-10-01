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Home > Sports News > ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ODI World Cup 2027: The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 is set to be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the tournament featuring a group stage, Super Six phase and knockout matches. The main tournament will run from Thursday, October 7 to Sunday, November 21, 2027, while preliminary qualifier matches are scheduled to begin on October 2. Here is everything you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2027, including teams, groups, fixtures, venues, match timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details as of Thursday (Oct 1).

ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 23:03 IST

ODI World Cup 2027: The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 is set to be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the tournament featuring a group stage, Super Six phase and knockout matches. The main tournament will run from Thursday, October 7 to Sunday, November 21, 2027, while preliminary qualifier matches are scheduled to begin on October 2. Here is everything you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2027, including teams, groups, fixtures, venues, match timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details as of Thursday (Oct 1).

ODI World Cup 2027 Groups and Teams

The main tournament slots have been divided into two groups, with six teams in each group, including two qualifier slots.

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  • Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A
  • Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Qualifier B

The tournament schedule also includes preliminary qualifier playoff matches involving QF1, QF2 and QF3, with the results determining teams that advance into the main competition.

ODI World Cup 2027 Venues

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 matches will be hosted across three countries, with venues spread throughout South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

  • South Africa: Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria), Durban, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Bloemfontein, Paarl and KuGompo City (East London)
  • Zimbabwe: Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls
  • Namibia: Windhoek

ODI World Cup 2027 Preliminary Qualifier Matches

  • Saturday, October 2: QF1 vs QF3 – Windhoek
  • Monday, October 4: QF1 vs QF2 – Windhoek
  • Wednesday, October 6: QF2 vs QF3 – Windhoek

ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Fixtures

  • Thursday, October 7: India vs Australia – Cape Town
  • Friday, October 8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Tshwane
  • Friday, October 8: England vs Bangladesh – Windhoek
  • Saturday, October 9: Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A – Bulawayo
  • Saturday, October 9: South Africa vs New Zealand – Cape Town
  • Sunday, October 10: India vs Pakistan – Johannesburg
  • Sunday, October 10: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B – Windhoek
  • Monday, October 11: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan – Bulawayo
  • Tuesday, October 12: Australia vs Qualifier A – Paarl
  • Tuesday, October 12: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – KuGompo City
  • Wednesday, October 13: England vs Sri Lanka – Windhoek
  • Wednesday, October 13: South Africa vs Qualifier B – Paarl
  • Thursday, October 14: India vs Afghanistan – Tshwane
  • Friday, October 15: Pakistan vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
  • Friday, October 15: Zimbabwe vs Australia – Harare
  • Saturday, October 16: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Durban
  • Saturday, October 16: South Africa vs England – Gqeberha
  • Sunday, October 17: India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein
  • Sunday, October 17: New Zealand vs Qualifier B – Harare
  • Monday, October 18: Australia vs Afghanistan – KuGompo City
  • Tuesday, October 19: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan – Harare
  • Tuesday, October 19: South Africa vs Bangladesh – Durban
  • Wednesday, October 20: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg
  • Wednesday, October 20: England vs Qualifier B – Harare
  • Thursday, October 21: Afghanistan vs Qualifier A – KuGompo City
  • Friday, October 22: Australia vs Pakistan – Paarl
  • Friday, October 22: South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg
  • Saturday, October 23: England vs New Zealand – Gqeberha
  • Saturday, October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B – Tshwane
  • Sunday, October 24: Zimbabwe vs India – Victoria Falls

ODI World Cup 2027 Super Six Fixtures

  • Monday, October 25: A2 vs B3 – Johannesburg
  • Tuesday, October 26: B1 vs A3 – Gqeberha
  • Wednesday, October 27: B2 vs AB4 – Tshwane
  • Thursday, October 28: A1 vs A2 – Victoria Falls
  • Friday, October 29: B1 vs B3 – KuGompo City
  • Saturday, October 30: A3 vs AB4 – Victoria Falls
  • Sunday, October 31: B2 vs A1 – Johannesburg
  • Monday, November 1: A2 vs B1 – Victoria Falls
  • Tuesday, November 2: B3 vs AB4 – Cape Town
  • Wednesday, November 3: B2 vs A3 – Durban
  • Thursday, November 4: A1 vs B1 – Paarl
  • Friday, November 5: A2 vs AB4 – Durban
  • Saturday, November 6: B2 vs B3 – Bloemfontein
  • Sunday, November 7: A1 vs A3 – Cape Town
  • Monday, November 8: B1 vs AB4 – Durban
  • Tuesday, November 9: B2 vs A2 – Gqeberha
  • Wednesday, November 10: A3 vs B3 – Bloemfontein
  • Thursday, November 11: A1 vs AB4 – Gqeberha
  • Friday, November 12: B2 vs B1 – Cape Town
  • Saturday, November 13: A2 vs A3 – Bloemfontein
  • Sunday, November 14: A1 vs B3 – Durban

ODI World Cup 2027 Knockout Stage

  • Wednesday, November 17: Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town
  • Thursday, November 18: Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane
  • Sunday, November 21: Final – Johannesburg

ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

The fixture list provides the dates and venues for the group stage, Super Six phase and knockout matches. Individual match start times are subject to the official schedule and local venue timings.

Where to Watch ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar. Fans can follow the tournament through the JioHotstar platform for live coverage of the matches.

ODI World Cup 2027 Final

The ODI World Cup 2027 final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 21, with Johannesburg selected as the venue. The two teams reaching the final through the knockout stage will compete for the coveted ODI World Cup title.

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ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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