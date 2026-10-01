ODI World Cup 2027: Check Full Schedule, Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Venues, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

ODI World Cup 2027: The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 is set to be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the tournament featuring a group stage, Super Six phase and knockout matches. The main tournament will run from Thursday, October 7 to Sunday, November 21, 2027, while preliminary qualifier matches are scheduled to begin on October 2. Here is everything you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2027, including teams, groups, fixtures, venues, match timings, TV broadcast and live streaming details as of Thursday (Oct 1).

ODI World Cup 2027 Groups and Teams

The main tournament slots have been divided into two groups, with six teams in each group, including two qualifier slots.

Group A: Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A

Afghanistan, Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Qualifier A Group B: Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Qualifier B

The tournament schedule also includes preliminary qualifier playoff matches involving QF1, QF2 and QF3, with the results determining teams that advance into the main competition.

ODI World Cup 2027 Venues

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 matches will be hosted across three countries, with venues spread throughout South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

South Africa: Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria), Durban, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Bloemfontein, Paarl and KuGompo City (East London)

Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tshwane (Pretoria), Durban, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Bloemfontein, Paarl and KuGompo City (East London) Zimbabwe: Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls

Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls Namibia: Windhoek

ODI World Cup 2027 Preliminary Qualifier Matches

Saturday, October 2: QF1 vs QF3 – Windhoek

QF1 vs QF3 – Windhoek Monday, October 4: QF1 vs QF2 – Windhoek

QF1 vs QF2 – Windhoek Wednesday, October 6: QF2 vs QF3 – Windhoek

ODI World Cup 2027 Group Stage Fixtures

Thursday, October 7: India vs Australia – Cape Town

India vs Australia – Cape Town Friday, October 8: Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Tshwane

Pakistan vs Afghanistan – Tshwane Friday, October 8: England vs Bangladesh – Windhoek

England vs Bangladesh – Windhoek Saturday, October 9: Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A – Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Qualifier A – Bulawayo Saturday, October 9: South Africa vs New Zealand – Cape Town

South Africa vs New Zealand – Cape Town Sunday, October 10: India vs Pakistan – Johannesburg

India vs Pakistan – Johannesburg Sunday, October 10: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B – Windhoek

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier B – Windhoek Monday, October 11: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan – Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan – Bulawayo Tuesday, October 12: Australia vs Qualifier A – Paarl

Australia vs Qualifier A – Paarl Tuesday, October 12: New Zealand vs Bangladesh – KuGompo City

New Zealand vs Bangladesh – KuGompo City Wednesday, October 13: England vs Sri Lanka – Windhoek

England vs Sri Lanka – Windhoek Wednesday, October 13: South Africa vs Qualifier B – Paarl

South Africa vs Qualifier B – Paarl Thursday, October 14: India vs Afghanistan – Tshwane

India vs Afghanistan – Tshwane Friday, October 15: Pakistan vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

Pakistan vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein Friday, October 15: Zimbabwe vs Australia – Harare

Zimbabwe vs Australia – Harare Saturday, October 16: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Durban

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Durban Saturday, October 16: South Africa vs England – Gqeberha

South Africa vs England – Gqeberha Sunday, October 17: India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein

India vs Qualifier A – Bloemfontein Sunday, October 17: New Zealand vs Qualifier B – Harare

New Zealand vs Qualifier B – Harare Monday, October 18: Australia vs Afghanistan – KuGompo City

Australia vs Afghanistan – KuGompo City Tuesday, October 19: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan – Harare

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan – Harare Tuesday, October 19: South Africa vs Bangladesh – Durban

South Africa vs Bangladesh – Durban Wednesday, October 20: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg Wednesday, October 20: England vs Qualifier B – Harare

England vs Qualifier B – Harare Thursday, October 21: Afghanistan vs Qualifier A – KuGompo City

Afghanistan vs Qualifier A – KuGompo City Friday, October 22: Australia vs Pakistan – Paarl

Australia vs Pakistan – Paarl Friday, October 22: South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg

South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Johannesburg Saturday, October 23: England vs New Zealand – Gqeberha

England vs New Zealand – Gqeberha Saturday, October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B – Tshwane

Bangladesh vs Qualifier B – Tshwane Sunday, October 24: Zimbabwe vs India – Victoria Falls

ODI World Cup 2027 Super Six Fixtures

Monday, October 25: A2 vs B3 – Johannesburg

A2 vs B3 – Johannesburg Tuesday, October 26: B1 vs A3 – Gqeberha

B1 vs A3 – Gqeberha Wednesday, October 27: B2 vs AB4 – Tshwane

B2 vs AB4 – Tshwane Thursday, October 28: A1 vs A2 – Victoria Falls

A1 vs A2 – Victoria Falls Friday, October 29: B1 vs B3 – KuGompo City

B1 vs B3 – KuGompo City Saturday, October 30: A3 vs AB4 – Victoria Falls

A3 vs AB4 – Victoria Falls Sunday, October 31: B2 vs A1 – Johannesburg

B2 vs A1 – Johannesburg Monday, November 1: A2 vs B1 – Victoria Falls

A2 vs B1 – Victoria Falls Tuesday, November 2: B3 vs AB4 – Cape Town

B3 vs AB4 – Cape Town Wednesday, November 3: B2 vs A3 – Durban

B2 vs A3 – Durban Thursday, November 4: A1 vs B1 – Paarl

A1 vs B1 – Paarl Friday, November 5: A2 vs AB4 – Durban

A2 vs AB4 – Durban Saturday, November 6: B2 vs B3 – Bloemfontein

B2 vs B3 – Bloemfontein Sunday, November 7: A1 vs A3 – Cape Town

A1 vs A3 – Cape Town Monday, November 8: B1 vs AB4 – Durban

B1 vs AB4 – Durban Tuesday, November 9: B2 vs A2 – Gqeberha

B2 vs A2 – Gqeberha Wednesday, November 10: A3 vs B3 – Bloemfontein

A3 vs B3 – Bloemfontein Thursday, November 11: A1 vs AB4 – Gqeberha

A1 vs AB4 – Gqeberha Friday, November 12: B2 vs B1 – Cape Town

B2 vs B1 – Cape Town Saturday, November 13: A2 vs A3 – Bloemfontein

A2 vs A3 – Bloemfontein Sunday, November 14: A1 vs B3 – Durban

ODI World Cup 2027 Knockout Stage

Wednesday, November 17: Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town

Semi-Final 1 – Cape Town Thursday, November 18: Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane

Semi-Final 2 – Tshwane Sunday, November 21: Final – Johannesburg

ODI World Cup 2027 Match Timings

The fixture list provides the dates and venues for the group stage, Super Six phase and knockout matches. Individual match start times are subject to the official schedule and local venue timings.

Where to Watch ODI World Cup 2027 Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch ODI World Cup 2027 Live Streaming?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2027 will be available for live streaming in India on JioHotstar. Fans can follow the tournament through the JioHotstar platform for live coverage of the matches.

ODI World Cup 2027 Final

The ODI World Cup 2027 final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, November 21, with Johannesburg selected as the venue. The two teams reaching the final through the knockout stage will compete for the coveted ODI World Cup title.