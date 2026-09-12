ODI World Cup 2027: Nepal Officially Qualify For 50-Overs Event After Beating UAE In ACC Men’s Premier Cup Final

ODI World Cup 2027: With the ODI World Cup 2027 only a little more than a year away, Nepal men’s cricket team have sealed their qualification for the showpiece event. They have joined India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan as the Asian sides to officially qualify for the 50-overs World Cup and will be their first appearance at the marquee tournament.

ODI World Cup 2027: Nepal beat UAE in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup to seal their qualification for the 50-overs tournament

With the final of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) taking place on September 12, Saturday, the former have emerged triumphant convincingly at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Aasif Sheikh made 102 in the first innings, while Gulsan Jha (52), Arjun Kumal (43) and Rohit Paudel (40) followed it up with crucial contributions to lif Nepal to a formidable total of 313/9 in 50 overs. Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane dismissed Akashdeep Nath for a four-ball duck but the real star of their bowling was Karan KC, who claimed figures of 9-0-49-3. Lalit Rajbanshi claimed a couple of scalps, while Paudel, Gulsan, Dipendra Singh Airee and Basir Ahamad snared one each to bowl UAE out for 269 in 49.1 overs. While Rohit Chopra (100) and Sohaib Khan (52) played well for their knocks, they lacked support from the other teammates and the target of 314 proved to be a bridge too far in the end.

ODI World Cup 2027: Nepal coming on the back of a promising show in T20 World Cup 2026

It’s worth noting that the sub-continent nation enjoyed a memorable outing in T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India. Despite being grouped alongside two-time champions England and West Indies and managing only win that came over Nepal, they captured the fans’ attention through their spirit.

Harry Brook-led England almost suffered a shock defeat to Nepal, who were in the game up until the final ball in pursuit of 185. But they fell short by four runs in the end.