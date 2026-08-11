ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies’ road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has taken another difficult turn, with the two-time champions set to go through the qualification tournament after missing out on an automatic spot. Afghanistan’s three-wicket victory over Ireland in Belfast confirmed their place among the teams heading directly to the tournament. Here are all the details about West Indies’ qualification scenario and the teams that have secured their places so far.

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: What Happened?

Afghanistan’s victory over Ireland confirmed their direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup and pushed West Indies out of the automatic qualification bracket. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings on the September 30, 2026 cut-off date, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will qualify automatically.

West Indies are currently ranked 10th in the ICC ODI rankings and will therefore have to go through the Qualifier tournament. Even though they still have two ODIs against India before the cut-off date, winning both matches will not be enough to move them into the automatic qualification places.

ODI World Cup 2027: Teams Qualified So Far

South Africa: Qualified automatically as hosts

Qualified automatically as hosts Zimbabwe: Qualified automatically as hosts

Qualified automatically as hosts India: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings New Zealand: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings Australia: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings Sri Lanka: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings Pakistan: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings Afghanistan: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings England: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings Bangladesh: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

West Indies Face ODI World Cup Qualifier Again

West Indies will have to return to the qualification tournament for the second successive ODI World Cup cycle. The Caribbean side also went through the qualification process for the 2023 ODI World Cup but finished fifth in the Super Six stage and failed to make the tournament. It was the first time in their history that West Indies missed an ODI World Cup.

Their absence from the 2023 World Cup also meant they missed the 2025 Champions Trophy, having last featured in that tournament in 2013. The 2027 qualification pathway now gives the two-time world champions another opportunity to secure their place at the global event.