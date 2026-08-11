LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

West Indies' road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has taken another difficult turn, with the two-time champions set to go through the qualification tournament after missing out on an automatic spot. Afghanistan's three-wicket victory over Ireland in Belfast confirmed their place among the teams heading directly to the tournament. Here are all the details about West Indies' qualification scenario and the teams that have secured their places so far.

West Indies announce home series schedule against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI
West Indies announce home series schedule against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 10:33 IST

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies’ road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has taken another difficult turn, with the two-time champions set to go through the qualification tournament after missing out on an automatic spot. Afghanistan’s three-wicket victory over Ireland in Belfast confirmed their place among the teams heading directly to the tournament. Here are all the details about West Indies’ qualification scenario and the teams that have secured their places so far.

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: What Happened?

Afghanistan’s victory over Ireland confirmed their direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup and pushed West Indies out of the automatic qualification bracket. The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings on the September 30, 2026 cut-off date, excluding hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will qualify automatically.

You Might Be Interested In

West Indies are currently ranked 10th in the ICC ODI rankings and will therefore have to go through the Qualifier tournament. Even though they still have two ODIs against India before the cut-off date, winning both matches will not be enough to move them into the automatic qualification places.

ODI World Cup 2027: Teams Qualified So Far

  • South Africa: Qualified automatically as hosts
  • Zimbabwe: Qualified automatically as hosts
  • India: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • New Zealand: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • Australia: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • Sri Lanka: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • Pakistan: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • Afghanistan: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • England: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings
  • Bangladesh: Qualified through the ICC ODI rankings

West Indies Face ODI World Cup Qualifier Again

West Indies will have to return to the qualification tournament for the second successive ODI World Cup cycle. The Caribbean side also went through the qualification process for the 2023 ODI World Cup but finished fifth in the Super Six stage and failed to make the tournament. It was the first time in their history that West Indies missed an ODI World Cup.

Their absence from the 2023 World Cup also meant they missed the 2025 Champions Trophy, having last featured in that tournament in 2013. The 2027 qualification pathway now gives the two-time world champions another opportunity to secure their place at the global event.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far
Tags: ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification

RELATED News

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Date, Kick-Off Time, Venue, Teams, Predicted XI, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

When Is Premier League Starting? Check La Liga, Bundesliga and Other Major European League Start Dates

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

Has Lionel Messi Left Inter Miami? Argentina Star Delays Return to USA After Father Jorge Messi’s Death | Report

LATEST NEWS

‘Seems To Be A Pattern Nowadays’: Did Farhan Akhtar Take A Dig At Ranveer Singh Over Don 3?

Independence Day 2026: Want To Watch Red Fort Flag Hoisting? Here’s How To Book Tickets

Why Did NDA MPs March Against Opposition? Rahul Gandhi Faces Heat Over Jharkhand Student Protests

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 11, 2026): Check 22K, 24K, Silver Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

Is Ajay Devgn The New Face Of Crime Patrol? Here’s Why The Actor Is Joining The Show

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

Sawan Maha Shivratri 2026: Meaning Behind The Night-Long Shiva Puja And Jagran

VTDS Signs Strategic Technology Pact with Czech Republic’s DEUS Automation

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far
ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far
ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far
ODI World Cup 2027 Qualification: West Indies Miss Direct Qualification After Afghanistan Beat Ireland, Check Full List of Qualified Teams So Far

QUICK LINKS