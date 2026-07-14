ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma’s Future Under Scanner as BCCI to Assess Former India Captain After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

Rohit Sharma to be dropped: The India vs England ODI series will serve a huge purpose for the Indian team as veteran batting stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return. Both Rohit and Kohli will be 40 and 38 years old, respectively, when the next World Cup rolls in South Africa. While their skill and experience could undoubtedly prove to be a huge help to the team, their ageing bodies might not be able to handle the rigour of international cricket further. Seeing these reports emerge that former skipper Rohit might be playing his final ODI series, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handing him an ultimatum over his form.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma to be dropped by Team India?

Rohit Sharma, despite having led the Indian national cricket team to the final of the ODI World Cup in 2023, finds himself in line to be axed by the BCCI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to fire him if he loses all three games, according to a report from the Times of India. The opening batter, having retired from T20Is and Test cricket, played six games in One-Day cricket in the year so far. In those games, Rohit has managed to score 204 runs while averaging a meagre 34. In these innings, he has scored a solitary half-century.

The lack of consistency at the top of the order has sparked concerns given the number of options waiting in the wings. While Yashasvi Jaiswal is still finding it difficult to get a place in the squad, there is Ishan Kishan, who is out of the playing XI despite strong performances in the limited opportunities he has gotten.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli under pressure from the BCCI

Rohit Sharma is not the only one facing some extreme pressure from the BCCI. Along with the opening batter, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, too, are reportedly feeling the heat from the apex body. The Indian cricket board has reportedly taken the decision to rotate these three players with other possible back-ups to provide game time for the players waiting in the wings. While having back-ups does not mean putting pressure on the players, if those players go on to perform in their chances like Jaiswal and Kishan have done, it can put Kohli and Rahul’s spots in danger.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time