ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. India will begin their Group Stage campaign on October 7 in Cape Town against the reigning champions, Australia. Two groups of six have been formed from the twelve teams who have already been confirmed for the Group Stage.
ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|QF1 vs QF3
|Friday, 2 October
|Windhoek
|QF1 vs QF2
|Sunday, 4 October
|Windhoek
|QF2 vs QF3
|Tuesday, 6 October
|Windhoek
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Wednesday, 7 October
|Cape Town
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Thursday, 8 October
|Tshwane
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Thursday, 8 October
|Windhoek
|ZIMBABWE vs QUALIFIER A
|Friday, 9 October
|Bulawayo
|SOUTH AFRICA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Friday, 9 October
|Cape Town
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Saturday, 10 October
|Johannesburg
|SRI LANKA vs QUALIFIER B
|Saturday, 10 October
|Windhoek
|ZIMBABWE vs AFGHANISTAN
|Sunday, 11 October
|Bulawayo
|AUSTRALIA vs QUALIFIER A
|Monday, 12 October
|Paarl
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Monday, 12 October
|KuGompo City
|ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA
|Tuesday, 13 October
|Windhoek
|SOUTH AFRICA vs QUALIFIER B
|Tuesday, 13 October
|Paarl
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday, 14 October
|Tshwane
|PAKISTAN vs QUALIFIER A
|Thursday, 15 October
|Bloemfontein
|ZIMBABWE vs AUSTRALIA
|Thursday, 15 October
|Harare
|SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESH
|Friday, 16 October
|Durban
|SOUTH AFRICA vs ENGLAND
|Friday, 16 October
|Gqeberha
|INDIA vs QUALIFIER A
|Saturday, 17 October
|Bloemfontein
|NEW ZEALAND vs QUALIFIER B
|Saturday, 17 October
|Harare
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Sunday, 18 October
|KuGompo City
|ZIMBABWE vs PAKISTAN
|Monday, 19 October
|Harare
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Monday, 19 October
|Durban
|NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA
|Tuesday, 20 October
|Johannesburg
|ENGLAND vs QUALIFIER B
|Tuesday, 20 October
|Harare
|AFGHANISTAN vs QUALIFIER A
|Wednesday, 21 October
|KuGompo City
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|Thursday, 22 October
|Paarl
|SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA
|Thursday, 22 October
|Johannesburg
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Friday, 23 October
|Gqeberha
|BANGLADESH vs QUALIFIER B
|Friday, 23 October
|Tshwane
|ZIMBABWE vs INDIA
|Saturday, 24 October
|Victoria Falls
|A2 vs B3
|Sunday, 25 October
|Johannesburg
|B1 vs A3
|Monday, 26 October
|Gqeberha
|B2 vs AB4
|Tuesday, 27 October
|Tshwane
|A1 vs A2
|Wednesday, 28 October
|Victoria Falls
|B1 vs B3
|Thursday, 29 October
|KuGompo City
|A3 vs AB4
|Friday, 30 October
|Victoria Falls
|B2 vs A1
|Saturday, 31 October
|Johannesburg
|A2 vs B1
|Sunday, 1 November
|Victoria Falls
|B3 vs AB4
|Monday, 2 November
|Cape Town
|B2 vs A3
|Tuesday, 3 November
|Durban
|A1 vs B1
|Wednesday, 4 November
|Paarl
|A2 vs AB4
|Thursday, 5 November
|Durban
|B2 vs B3
|Friday, 6 November
|Bloemfontein
|A1 vs A3
|Saturday, 7 November
|Cape Town
|B1 vs AB4
|Sunday, 8 November
|Durban
|B2 vs A2
|Monday, 9 November
|Gqeberha
|A3 vs B3
|Tuesday, 10 November
|Bloemfontein
|A1 vs AB4
|Wednesday, 11 November
|Gqeberha
|B2 vs B1
|Thursday, 12 November
|Cape Town
|A2 vs A3
|Friday, 13 November
|Bloemfontein
|A1 vs B3
|Saturday, 14 November
|Durban
|SEMI FINAL 1
|Tuesday, 17 November
|CAPE TOWN
|SEMI FINAL 2
|Wednesday, 18 November
|TSHWANE
|FINAL
|Saturday, 21 November
|JOHANNESBURG
ODI World Cup 2027
India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.
The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.
Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues
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