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Home > Sports News > ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

ICC has announced the ODI World Cup 2027 schedule, with India opening against Australia on October 7 in Cape Town. The tournament features 14 teams, two groups, India vs Pakistan on October 10, and knockout matches leading to the final in Johannesburg.

ICC announced the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: X/@cricketworldcup
ICC announced the ODI World Cup 2027. Image Credit: X/@cricketworldcup

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 22:15 IST

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. India will begin their Group Stage campaign on October 7 in Cape Town against the reigning champions, Australia. Two groups of six have been formed from the twelve teams who have already been confirmed for the Group Stage.

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule

Match Date Venue
QF1 vs QF3 Friday, 2 October Windhoek
QF1 vs QF2 Sunday, 4 October Windhoek
QF2 vs QF3 Tuesday, 6 October Windhoek
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Wednesday, 7 October Cape Town
PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Thursday, 8 October Tshwane
ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Thursday, 8 October Windhoek
ZIMBABWE vs QUALIFIER A Friday, 9 October Bulawayo
SOUTH AFRICA vs NEW ZEALAND Friday, 9 October Cape Town
INDIA vs PAKISTAN Saturday, 10 October Johannesburg
SRI LANKA vs QUALIFIER B Saturday, 10 October Windhoek
ZIMBABWE vs AFGHANISTAN Sunday, 11 October Bulawayo
AUSTRALIA vs QUALIFIER A Monday, 12 October Paarl
NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Monday, 12 October KuGompo City
ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA Tuesday, 13 October Windhoek
SOUTH AFRICA vs QUALIFIER B Tuesday, 13 October Paarl
INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday, 14 October Tshwane
PAKISTAN vs QUALIFIER A Thursday, 15 October Bloemfontein
ZIMBABWE vs AUSTRALIA Thursday, 15 October Harare
SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESH Friday, 16 October Durban
SOUTH AFRICA vs ENGLAND Friday, 16 October Gqeberha
INDIA vs QUALIFIER A Saturday, 17 October Bloemfontein
NEW ZEALAND vs QUALIFIER B Saturday, 17 October Harare
AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Sunday, 18 October KuGompo City
ZIMBABWE vs PAKISTAN Monday, 19 October Harare
SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Monday, 19 October Durban
NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA Tuesday, 20 October Johannesburg
ENGLAND vs QUALIFIER B Tuesday, 20 October Harare
AFGHANISTAN vs QUALIFIER A Wednesday, 21 October KuGompo City
AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN Thursday, 22 October Paarl
SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA Thursday, 22 October Johannesburg
ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Friday, 23 October Gqeberha
BANGLADESH vs QUALIFIER B Friday, 23 October Tshwane
ZIMBABWE vs INDIA Saturday, 24 October Victoria Falls
A2 vs B3 Sunday, 25 October Johannesburg
B1 vs A3 Monday, 26 October Gqeberha
B2 vs AB4 Tuesday, 27 October Tshwane
A1 vs A2 Wednesday, 28 October Victoria Falls
B1 vs B3 Thursday, 29 October KuGompo City
A3 vs AB4 Friday, 30 October Victoria Falls
B2 vs A1 Saturday, 31 October Johannesburg
A2 vs B1 Sunday, 1 November Victoria Falls
B3 vs AB4 Monday, 2 November Cape Town
B2 vs A3 Tuesday, 3 November Durban
A1 vs B1 Wednesday, 4 November Paarl
A2 vs AB4 Thursday, 5 November Durban
B2 vs B3 Friday, 6 November Bloemfontein
A1 vs A3 Saturday, 7 November Cape Town
B1 vs AB4 Sunday, 8 November Durban
B2 vs A2 Monday, 9 November Gqeberha
A3 vs B3 Tuesday, 10 November Bloemfontein
A1 vs AB4 Wednesday, 11 November Gqeberha
B2 vs B1 Thursday, 12 November Cape Town
A2 vs A3 Friday, 13 November Bloemfontein
A1 vs B3 Saturday, 14 November Durban
SEMI FINAL 1 Tuesday, 17 November CAPE TOWN
SEMI FINAL 2 Wednesday, 18 November TSHWANE
FINAL Saturday, 21 November JOHANNESBURG

ODI World Cup 2027

India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.

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The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues

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ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed
Tags: ICC ODI World Cup 2027ODI World Cup 2027

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ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

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ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed
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ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed
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