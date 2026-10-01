ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule Announced: India vs Australia Opener, India vs Pakistan Date Revealed

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. India will begin their Group Stage campaign on October 7 in Cape Town against the reigning champions, Australia. Two groups of six have been formed from the twelve teams who have already been confirmed for the Group Stage.

ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule

Match Date Venue QF1 vs QF3 Friday, 2 October Windhoek QF1 vs QF2 Sunday, 4 October Windhoek QF2 vs QF3 Tuesday, 6 October Windhoek INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Wednesday, 7 October Cape Town PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Thursday, 8 October Tshwane ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Thursday, 8 October Windhoek ZIMBABWE vs QUALIFIER A Friday, 9 October Bulawayo SOUTH AFRICA vs NEW ZEALAND Friday, 9 October Cape Town INDIA vs PAKISTAN Saturday, 10 October Johannesburg SRI LANKA vs QUALIFIER B Saturday, 10 October Windhoek ZIMBABWE vs AFGHANISTAN Sunday, 11 October Bulawayo AUSTRALIA vs QUALIFIER A Monday, 12 October Paarl NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Monday, 12 October KuGompo City ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA Tuesday, 13 October Windhoek SOUTH AFRICA vs QUALIFIER B Tuesday, 13 October Paarl INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday, 14 October Tshwane PAKISTAN vs QUALIFIER A Thursday, 15 October Bloemfontein ZIMBABWE vs AUSTRALIA Thursday, 15 October Harare SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESH Friday, 16 October Durban SOUTH AFRICA vs ENGLAND Friday, 16 October Gqeberha INDIA vs QUALIFIER A Saturday, 17 October Bloemfontein NEW ZEALAND vs QUALIFIER B Saturday, 17 October Harare AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Sunday, 18 October KuGompo City ZIMBABWE vs PAKISTAN Monday, 19 October Harare SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Monday, 19 October Durban NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA Tuesday, 20 October Johannesburg ENGLAND vs QUALIFIER B Tuesday, 20 October Harare AFGHANISTAN vs QUALIFIER A Wednesday, 21 October KuGompo City AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN Thursday, 22 October Paarl SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA Thursday, 22 October Johannesburg ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Friday, 23 October Gqeberha BANGLADESH vs QUALIFIER B Friday, 23 October Tshwane ZIMBABWE vs INDIA Saturday, 24 October Victoria Falls A2 vs B3 Sunday, 25 October Johannesburg B1 vs A3 Monday, 26 October Gqeberha B2 vs AB4 Tuesday, 27 October Tshwane A1 vs A2 Wednesday, 28 October Victoria Falls B1 vs B3 Thursday, 29 October KuGompo City A3 vs AB4 Friday, 30 October Victoria Falls B2 vs A1 Saturday, 31 October Johannesburg A2 vs B1 Sunday, 1 November Victoria Falls B3 vs AB4 Monday, 2 November Cape Town B2 vs A3 Tuesday, 3 November Durban A1 vs B1 Wednesday, 4 November Paarl A2 vs AB4 Thursday, 5 November Durban B2 vs B3 Friday, 6 November Bloemfontein A1 vs A3 Saturday, 7 November Cape Town B1 vs AB4 Sunday, 8 November Durban B2 vs A2 Monday, 9 November Gqeberha A3 vs B3 Tuesday, 10 November Bloemfontein A1 vs AB4 Wednesday, 11 November Gqeberha B2 vs B1 Thursday, 12 November Cape Town A2 vs A3 Friday, 13 November Bloemfontein A1 vs B3 Saturday, 14 November Durban SEMI FINAL 1 Tuesday, 17 November CAPE TOWN SEMI FINAL 2 Wednesday, 18 November TSHWANE FINAL Saturday, 21 November JOHANNESBURG

ODI World Cup 2027

India, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A form Group A, while New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and Qualifier B make up Group B.

The Group Stage will begin on October 7, with India taking on Australia in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final in Cape Town. South Africa will begin their campaign against New Zealand in Cape Town on October 9, while co-host Zimbabwe will face Qualifier A in Bulawayo on the same day.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: When Will India vs Pakistan Take Place? Full India Fixtures, Dates and Venues