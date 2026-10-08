ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets: How to Buy Tickets Online? Check Complete Guide, Steps, Prices and More

ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets: Cricket fans looking to attend the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup now have their first opportunity to register for tickets. The ICC has opened a ticket ballot for the tournament, which will be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The ballot opened on October 1, 2026, alongside the official schedule announcement, giving fans from around the world a chance to register their interest in matches. Here is a complete guide on how to apply for ODI World Cup 2027 tickets online, the ballot process, steps to follow, ticket prices and more as of Thursday (Oct 8).

ODI World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot Details

Ticket Ballot Opens: October 1, 2026

October 1, 2026 Ticket Ballot Closes: November 21, 2026

November 21, 2026 Hosts: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 Matches: 57

57 Teams: 14

14 Venues: 12

How to Buy ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets Online?

Fans can apply for ODI World Cup 2027 tickets through the official ICC ticket ballot. The application can be made online at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/section/-t7d0. Supporters can register their interest in as many matches as they want, with every fixture treated as a separate ballot entry.

Steps to Apply for ODI World Cup 2027 Tickets

Step 1: Visit the official ODI World Cup 2027 ticket ballot page at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/section/-t7d0 .

Visit the official ODI World Cup 2027 ticket ballot page at . Step 2: Select the matches you are interested in attending.

Select the matches you are interested in attending. Step 3: Choose your preferred ticket category for each selected match.

Choose your preferred ticket category for each selected match. Step 4: Request up to four tickets for each match.

Request up to four tickets for each match. Step 5: Submit your ballot entry before the November 21, 2026 deadline.

Submit your ballot entry before the November 21, 2026 deadline. Step 6: If the match is oversubscribed, successful applicants will be selected through a randomised draw.

If the match is oversubscribed, successful applicants will be selected through a randomised draw. Step 7: Successful applicants will receive an email with a specific window to complete their ticket purchase.

How Does the ODI World Cup 2027 Ticket Ballot Work?

The ODI World Cup 2027 ticket ballot is not based on a first-come, first-served system. All valid applications submitted between October 1 and November 21, 2026 will be treated equally, regardless of when they are submitted during the registration period.

Fans can apply for multiple matches, with each fixture considered a separate entry. For every match, supporters can request a maximum of four tickets and select their preferred ticket category. There is no upfront payment required to enter the ballot.

If demand for a particular match exceeds the available ticket inventory, a randomised draw will determine which applicants get an opportunity to purchase tickets. Entry into the ballot does not guarantee that a fan will ultimately receive a ticket.

What Happens If a Match Is Not Oversubscribed?

Matches that do not receive more demand than the available ticket inventory will follow a different process. Fans who registered their interest in those fixtures will be given an opportunity to purchase tickets directly. Any tickets remaining after the initial sales phase could potentially be made available during subsequent sales phases.

What Are the ODI World Cup 2027 Ticket Prices?

The ticket prices for the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup have not been announced yet. Fans applying through the ballot will therefore register their interest and preferred ticket category without knowing the final price at this stage.

The tournament will feature 14 teams playing 57 matches across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. With matches spread across three host nations, fans will also need to consider their preferred venues and travel plans when registering for tickets.

ODI World Cup 2027 Tournament Format

The 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams, with the group stage involving 12 teams split into two groups of six. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super 7 stage before the tournament progresses towards its knockout matches.

With the tournament scheduled to be staged across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the 14th edition of the World Cup will be the biggest edition of the competition to date in terms of the number of matches and venues involved.