Monday, February 10, 2025
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the India vs England second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Team India delivered a spectacular performance, securing a convincing victory over England.

Following the win, CM Patnaik took to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their impressive efforts. “Congratulations to Team India for a remarkable victory against England at Barabati Stadium. The players’ dedication and teamwork were truly commendable,” he wrote.

The match witnessed a packed stadium, with enthusiastic fans cheering for every boundary and wicket, making it a memorable sporting event in Odisha.

