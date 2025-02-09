Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi Attends India vs England ODI Match, Congratulates Captain Rohit Sharma

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the India vs England second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Team India delivered a spectacular performance, securing a convincing victory over England.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the India vs England second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Team India delivered a spectacular performance, securing a convincing victory over England.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the win, CM Patnaik took to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their impressive efforts. “Congratulations to Team India for a remarkable victory against England at Barabati Stadium. The players’ dedication and teamwork were truly commendable,” he wrote.

ବାରବାଟୀ ଷ୍ଟାଡିୟମରେ ଖେଳାଯାଉଥିବା ଦ୍ଵିତୀୟ ଏକ ଦିବସୀୟ ଟୁର୍ଣ୍ଣାମେଣ୍ଟରେ ଇଂଲଣ୍ଡକୁ ପରାସ୍ତ କରି ବୃହତ ବିଜୟ ହାସଲ କରିଥିବା ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଟିମକୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଓ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ବିଜୟ ହାସଲ ପାଇଁ ସମସ୍ତ ଖେଳାଳିଙ୍କ ପରିଶ୍ରମ ଏବଂ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ। #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/TlCgFu3gph Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) February 9, 2025

The match witnessed a packed stadium, with enthusiastic fans cheering for every boundary and wicket, making it a memorable sporting event in Odisha.

Also Read: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs