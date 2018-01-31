Aubameyang had established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the world at Dortmund. He scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games and had a hand in 172 goals in 213 matches in all competitions for his former club. He captains the international team of Gabon and is their top-scorer. Auba has also won African Footballer of the Year award in 2015.

Putting an end to the long-drawn transfer saga of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal have finally secured the Gabon international from Borussia Dortmund on a long term contract, Arsenal’s official website confirmed. The north London club reportedly shelled out a club-record sum of 55 million pounds with 5 million pounds in further add-ons. The German club finally caved in to the demands of the English giants after obstinately holding out for a 70 million euro evaluation of their prized asset. The speedster is thought to take up number 7 shirt, which was recently vacated by Alexis Sanchez.

So @Aubameyang7's a Gunner – and here's how he feels 🔴 Let us know how you reacted to the signing by replying to this with GIFs, memes, pics – use #YoPierre pic.twitter.com/P9RUPnUC0p — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2018

After the transfer of Aubameyang was confirmed, sporting director Michael Zorc said, “Apart from the unpleasant events of recent weeks, we like to remember that the story of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at BVB for more than four years was a single success story. He has done great things for Borussia Dortmund in this time, scored many important goals and is part of the team that brought the DFB-Pokal to Dortmund in 2017. We wish Pierre-Emerick all the best for his future at Arsenal.”

Since Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived at the club for free, exchanged in Alexis Sanchez deal, Arsene Wenger bolstered Arsenal’s coffers with the 20 million pounds sale of Theo Walcott. Also, a reported deal for Olivier Giroud worth 18 million pounds is in place as well, to help finance the Gabonese’s transfer.

Talking about his new signing, Arsene Wenger told media, “Yes, it’s good news. We need people who can give us more offensive power – at the moment we are not efficient enough going forward and I’m convinced he will bring us that. He has a big challenge in front of him. He wants to do well in the Premier League and, overall, I believe he is welcome and that’s absolutely good news for us. His pace, his finishing, the quality of his runs, the quality of his reception – including crosses,” the manager went on, “His huge physical capacity will be important in the Premier League because the physical level is very high.”