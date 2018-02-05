Olivier Giroud revealed Chelsea were not the only club interested in his signature and that how France boss Didier Deschamps encouraged him to join a new club to cement his World Cup chances. The French striker is ready to fight for a place with Alvaro Morata and aims to get back to scoring again.

Olivier Giroud has finally admitted he left his beloved Arsenal and Arsene Wenger due to the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The French striker who joined Chelsea on the January transfer deadline day for a fee reported to be around £18 million is looking forward to challenging Alvaro Morata to become the first choice striker at the Stamford Bridge. He also went on to reveal that Chelsea were not the only club interested in signing him but there were a few other top clubs who also wanted him.

Giroud was encouraged by France boss Didier Deschamps to change clubs which played a catalyst in his move to Chelsea. He will be returning to Premier League action in different colours when he takes the field for Antonio Conte against Watford on Monday. Ahead of the clash, Giroud opened up about his transfer to Chelsea in an interview with Telefoot and said he was very much clear where he wanted to play once he knew Chelsea were interested in him as he didn’t want to leave England.

“A week before the end of the transfer window, I needed to hear his (Deschamps’) opinion. He didn’t encourage me to join Chelsea. But he encouraged me to change clubs. Dortmund were interested but for a loan deal. There was Seville and my agent also received a phone call from Roma. But my choice was quite clear and obvious when I knew that Antonio Conte wanted to work with me,” Giroud told Telefoot.

The former Montpellier striker who spent six seasons at Arsenal scoring 73 times in 180 appearances was a crowd favourite and had always stepped when required. His work ethics were incredible and were deservingly appreciated by the fans. For Giroud too it was a bit emotional to leave behind all the memories and start fresh, but it was when Wenger decided to bring in a third striker (Aubameyang) after Lacazette’s arrival in the summer that the France international decided to leave.

“I had wanted to stay at Arsenal to try my luck even when Alexander Lacazette arrived. The reality is that the coach (Arsene Wenger) wanted to recruit another central striker (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang),” said Giroud.

“When he signed, that made three central strikers and that is why I decided to leave. It was logical to give my career a new direction. There was a bit of disappointment even if I spent five magnificent years there. I could have stayed but I needed a backup plan. I wanted to stay in the Premier League and Chelsea was a great opportunity for me,” he added.