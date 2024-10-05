Ollie Pope To Replace Ben Stokes In Multani Test Against Pakistan

Ollie Pope will replace England captain Ben Stokes who is unfit to play the Multan test. England Captain has failed to gain fitness despite of his best efforts.

Multan [Pakistan], October 5 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Pope will lead the Three Lions in the absence of Ben Stokes in the upcoming first Test match against Pakistan in Multan.

Star batter Stokes has been ruled out of the Multan Test after failing to recover from a hamstring injury.

In August, Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during *The Hundred*, which also ruled him out of England’s 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka, where Ollie Pope led the side in his absence.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Saturday, announcing that pacer Brydon Carse will make his Test debut in the first match of the three-game series.

“England Men have confirmed their XI for the first Test against Pakistan, set to commence on Monday in Multan. Durham seamer Brydon Carse will make his Test debut. With England captain Ben Stokes still recovering from a hamstring tear, Ollie Pope will captain the side in his absence,” the ECB stated.

The statement also mentioned that Jack Leach will return to England’s Test squad after their tour of India in January.

“Somerset spinner Jack Leach returns to the Test set-up for the first time since the India tour in January, while Kent opener Zak Crawley rejoins the team after fully recovering from a broken finger sustained during the summer,” the ECB added.

The first Test will begin on October 7 in Multan, followed by the second Test on October 15, also in Multan. The final Test will take place in Rawalpindi from October 24 to 28.

England’s playing XI against Pakistan in the Multan Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

