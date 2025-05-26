Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face of Audi India

India’s Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has become the new ambassador for Audi India. This collaboration unites two icons celebrated for their performance, precision, and forward-thinking approach. Neeraj’s historic gold-winning throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics captivated the nation, and now this partnership highlights the shared values of excellence, speed, and iconic status between the athlete and the premium carmaker.

Shared Values Drive the Partnership Forward

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized the synergy between the brand and Neeraj. He said, “At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries – those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand – a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow.”

Neeraj’s achievements extend far beyond his Olympic gold. He has secured top honors at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships. Recently, he added a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to his impressive résumé. At the Doha Diamond League, he made history by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to surpass the 90-meter mark.

Neeraj’s Excitement and Industry Outlook

Speaking about his new role, Neeraj said, “I’ve always admired Audi – not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does.”

Just like most other kids, I always had a fascination for cars. But I never even dreamt that a moment like this could come true. Glad to be part of the @AudiIN family! 🤩#AudiIndia #Audi pic.twitter.com/SQNUdUEM4N — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 26, 2025

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, the agency managing Neeraj, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said, “All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India’s finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

