Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face Of Audi India

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face Of Audi India

Neeraj’s achievements extend far beyond his Olympic gold. He has secured top honors at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face Of Audi India

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra Becomes New Face of Audi India


India’s Olympic gold medalist and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has become the new ambassador for Audi India. This collaboration unites two icons celebrated for their performance, precision, and forward-thinking approach. Neeraj’s historic gold-winning throw at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics captivated the nation, and now this partnership highlights the shared values of excellence, speed, and iconic status between the athlete and the premium carmaker.

Shared Values Drive the Partnership Forward

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, emphasized the synergy between the brand and Neeraj. He said, “At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries – those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand – a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow.”

Neeraj’s achievements extend far beyond his Olympic gold. He has secured top honors at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships. Recently, he added a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to his impressive résumé. At the Doha Diamond League, he made history by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to surpass the 90-meter mark.

Neeraj’s Excitement and Industry Outlook

Speaking about his new role, Neeraj said, “I’ve always admired Audi – not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, the agency managing Neeraj, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said, “All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India’s finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

 

Filed under

Audi India Neeraj Chopra Olympic

newsx

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans
newsx

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness
newsx

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons
Spotlight On The Legend:

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...
newsx

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered
newsx

Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Entertainment

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik, Cast Raghav Juyal Instead

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik,

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season