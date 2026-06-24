Olympic Games 2036: IOC Sets 2029 Host Vote Timeline, Major Update On India’s Bid To Host | Qatar Emerges As Top Contender

Olympic Games 2036: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave a green light to a revised host selection process on Wednesday, which makes India’s bid to organize the 2036 Olympic Games more plausible. The successful bid is expected to be announced around mid-2029. At the 146th Session of the IOC in Lausanne, former Croatian President and chair of the Future Host Commission, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic’s proposal to insert a new “Strategic Dialogue” stage into the selection process was unanimously adopted by the IOC. This move is designed to give competing cities for hosting the Games more understanding and transparency.

Olympic Games 2036: IOC sets hosting announcement dates

The IOC on Wednesday set 2029 as the year when they plan to decide who will host the 2036 Olympics, in a competition which has been delayed and eagerly sought by India and Qatar, among others. This case followed the decision to award the hosting of the 2028 Summer Games to Los Angeles and that of the 2032 Summer Games to Brisbane, a full eleven years away. So, the schedule officially agreed upon at the meeting of the entire International Olympic Committee membership is a restart from President Kirsty Coventry’s perspective.

The choice of L.A. and Brisbane without any rival bids opens the door to competitive voting once again, which is what members wanted. Paris was picked to host the 2024 Olympics in 2017, following the usual practice of giving hosts seven years of preparation time, while Los Angeles decided to withdraw from 2024 and was As a result given 2028 unopposed. The change of policy has been a key moment of her presidency since Coventry took over exactly a year ago from Thomas Bach.

Will India host Olympic Games in 2036?

Qatar is a strong competitor to India. Besides that, South Africa and Turkey are also expected to be contenders. The IOC Executive Board, after the Targeted Dialogue phase, will decide on the preferred hosts, and these will be forwarded for election to the IOC Session. Following the feedback from IOC members, IOC president Kirsty Coventry advocated for deeper talks with potential hosts and paused the Olympic host selection process last year.

In her first significant move, Coventry stopped talking to the IOC about at least ten cities that would like to host the Summer Olympics in 2036 and later.

The IOC Session, planned for mid-2029, will be the 2036 host election’s location. After hosting world championships in several major Olympic sports, including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, football, and cycling, Qatar is expected to be a strong contender. An Olympic Games in Doha could also have some events shared with neighboring countries.

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