Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  • Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

The case has raised questions about the impact on his future wrestling career, including his plans for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Olympic wrestling champion and former Ohio State star Kyle Snyder has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a prostitution ring in Columbus, Ohio, authorities confirmed.


Olympic wrestling champion and former Ohio State star Kyle Snyder has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a prostitution ring in Columbus, Ohio, authorities confirmed. The 29-year-old was one of 16 men charged during a police sting operation targeting illegal escort services.

According to Columbus police, Snyder responded to an online ad posted by an undercover officer. He allegedly called and texted the number provided, then arrived at the location on Friday, May 9, where he paid cash in exchange for a sex act. Snyder was immediately arrested at the scene.

Snyder’s decorated wrestling career

Snyder, a household name in the wrestling world, made history as one of the sport’s most successful American athletes. He won Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and took bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Most recently, he competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing in fourth place.

A standout at Ohio State University from 2015 to 2018, Snyder was a three-time NCAA champion and Big Ten champion, contributing to the Buckeyes’ team success. In 2016, he became the youngest wrestler ever to claim the sport’s “triple crown”winning the World Championships, NCAA title, and Olympic gold in the same year.

Snyder’s achievements also include three gold medals at the Pan Am Games, multiple world championship titles, and seven first-place finishes at the Pan Am Championships. In recognition of his storied career, he was inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024.

Future plans derailed?

Despite his recent fourth-place Olympic finish, Snyder had signaled his intent to continue wrestling internationally. He was training under legendary coach Cael Sanderson at Penn State and had his sights set on competing at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In early 2025, Snyder signed with the Real American Freestyle Wrestling league, set to launch in August under the leadership of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. He had also briefly considered a career in mixed martial arts before refocusing on Olympic wrestling.

As of now, neither Snyder nor his legal representatives have issued a public statement regarding the arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.

