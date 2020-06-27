One of the finest shooters in India, Anjum Moudgil is currently gearing up for her maiden appearance in the Olympics.

Anjum Moudgil is one of the finest shooters in the nation. The world is going through a big turmoil amid corona. Chandigarh girl is not the exception. Recently, she spared her valuable time for ‘ITV Network’ and spoke on various topics.

Q: You were one of the first shooters to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by credible silver in Changwon World Championship in 2018. It’s been the longest wait for the final act, a sort of a record. How are you managing the anxiety?

A: Yes, it will be 3 long years since qualifying for the Olympics. But, I am happy that I was the first one to qualify. I am preparing well and feeling no signs of anxiety. My physical, mental and technical training is running as per my wish. I am taking the postponement as blessings in disguise.

Q: This is your maiden appearance in the Olympics. How are you preparing for it, especially the pressure aspect?

A: Yes, the pressure is there. I am still waiting for the official final list of the selected team. This lockdown has given me some extra time to relax.

Q: Did you get sports from family?

A: Yes. My mother did a bit of shooting in her college years through NCC. She took me to the shooting range. That is how I got introduced to the game. Later, I joined NCC in class 8. Shooting camps, competitions and medals followed.

Q: What gave you the impetus to build up your career in shooting?

A: I liked shooting because it’s an individual sport. I wanted to shoulder all the responsibilities. It added confidence in my life and I am quite happy in pursuing my journey.

Q: Did you take part in other sports in childhood?

A: Yes. I played nationals in throw ball in class 7. But, soon I began taking shooting seriously.

Q: You compete in 10-meter and 50-meter air rifle. Which one do you prefer more?

A: I love both of them equally. It depends on how much I have to focus on concerning competition.

Q: Where did you feel the tensest situation in your shooting career?

A: I felt it when I was competing in my first senior World Cup in 2015 in the USA.

Q: You are a person of many parts. How did you manage so much? How did you move towards painting? Tell us something about this other aspect of your life.

A: I like art and craft since school. I am more inclined to painting. I started with painting T-shirts. Now, I carry paint and brush with me. Whenever I get time, I pursue it. Now, I am happy that it is touching new heights.

Q: You broke the CWG record in qualifying. But sadly, you finished second-best behind Tejaswini in CWG. Any words?

A: Well, I love to break records and I am happy that I managed to do that. The Colour of medal matters little. I am satisfied with my CWG position.

Q: You are World number 2 in 10-meter air rifle and no. 1 in India in 50-meter 3 positions. How does it feel after achieving so much in life?

A: I don’t feel it so exemplary. Some shooters are in their teens and doing exceptionally well. Still, I am trying to be a better shooter and a better person.

Q: What you do to remain focused and mentally tough in this challenging game, shooting?

A: It comes with experience about how you deal with the situations. In my case, painting helps me with relaxation and concentration. Deep breathing, meditation, and proper routine help tremendously.

Q: Things are improving day by day in India for shooting?

A: Changes are happening for good. More youngsters are picking guns for medals. The Federation, Govt aid, coaches, sponsors, and media are quite good for the betterment.

Q: During the lockdown, what are you doing off the field?

A: I am happy to be at home. I am learning dance, spending time with my family, making bigger arts, attending online courses on sports nutrition, sports psychology, doping, etc. I am exploring myself.

Q: What are your happiest and saddest moments of life so far?

A: My happiest moment was qualifying for the Olympics and winning the silver medal for India in the process. My saddest moment would be losing my aunt 3 years back.

Q: Lastly, what message you would like to give to youngsters to keep themselves charged up against negativity, especially in this scenario?

A: I don’t understand why people are taking it negatively. This phase has given ample time for introspection. One has to look at what one is good at. There is no excuse to be negative. Always be positive.

