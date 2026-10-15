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Home > Sports News > Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: Oman will face Canada in the 137th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST. Here is everything you need to know about the match timings, live streaming options and squads.

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 10:44 IST

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: Oman will look to build on its recent victory over Canada when the two sides meet again in the ongoing League 2 competition. Oman defeated Canada by 41 runs in their previous encounter on October 9, after posting 263 runs. Canada will aim to bounce back and improve its position in the standings as both teams continue their campaign in the competition.

Oman will rely on players such as Hasnain Ul Wahab, who scored 93 in the previous meeting, along with Shakeel Ahmed and Hassnain Shah, who will be important to the bowling attack. Canada will look to Aaditya Varadarajan, who scored 64 in the previous match, and Harsh Thaker, who claimed four wickets for 37 runs against Oman.

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Oman vs Canada Match Information

Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27

Fixture: Oman vs Canada, 137th Match

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman

Match Time: 10:00 AM Local Time | 6:00 AM GMT | 11:30 AM IST

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How To Watch Oman vs Canada LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Oman vs Canada ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can check the platform for streaming access and any applicable subscription requirements.

Where Can Fans In Other Countries Watch The Match?

Viewers outside India can check the official ICC.tv portal for live streaming availability. Access may vary depending on the viewer’s country and local broadcast arrangements.

Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming Apps

Cricket fans can follow the match through the following platforms:

  • FanCode App

  • FanCode Website

  • ICC.tv, subject to regional availability

Fans should check the relevant platform for streaming access and subscription details before the match begins.

Oman vs Canada: Squads

Oman Squad

Vinayak Shukla (Captain and WK), Jatinder Singh, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mujibur Ali, Hammad Mirza, Karan Sonavale, Zikria Islam, Jay Odedra, Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanju Sajeev, Abdul Khaliq and Samay Shrivastava.

Support Staff: Duleep Mendis, Mazher Khan.

Canada Squad

Hamza Tariq (Captain and WK), Yuvraj Samra, Aaron Johnson, Samit Gohel, Aaditya Varadarajan, Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva, Akhil Kumar, Sheel Patel, Zahid Shirzad, Sukhjinder Singh, Shivam Sharma, Dilraj Deol, Ajayveer Hundal and Kaleem Sana.

Support Staff: Ingleton Liburd, Khurram Chohan.

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Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Tags: ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2

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Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Canada LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Oman vs Canada ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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