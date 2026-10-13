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Home > Sports News > Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Oman will face Nepal in Match 135 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. Here's everything you need to know about the match, including live streaming details, match timings, venue and both teams' squads.

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 10:14 IST

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Oman and Nepal will meet after registering victories over Canada in their respective previous matches. The hosts began their campaign in Oman by successfully defending a target of 263 against Canada, with their bowling attack playing a key role in the result.

Nepal, meanwhile, secured a 24-run victory over Canada on Sunday. Captain Rohit Paudel led the recovery after Nepal lost two early wickets, while Gulshan Jha provided late-innings acceleration. Nepal will look to carry that momentum into their clash against Oman, while the hosts will aim to use their home conditions to strengthen their position in the League 2 standings.

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Oman vs Nepal Match Information

Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27
Fixture: Oman vs Nepal, Match 135
Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat, Oman
Match Time: 9:30 AM Local Time | 5:30 AM GMT | 11:00 AM IST | 11:15 AM NPT

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How to watch Oman vs Nepal LIVE in India?

Indian cricket fans can watch the Oman vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match live on the FanCode app and website. The match is listed on FanCode’s official platform, where viewers can check streaming access and subscription requirements.

Where can fans in other countries watch the match?

International viewers can check the ICC.tv platform for live coverage, subject to territorial availability. Fans should check the official ICC.tv listing to confirm whether streaming is available in their country.

Oman vs Nepal Full Squads

Oman Squad

Jatinder Singh, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Mujibur Ali, Vinayak Shukla(w/c), Shakeel Ahmed, Zikria Islam, Sanju Sajeev, Hassnain Shah, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Hammad Mirza, Shah Faisal, Abdul Khaliq

Nepal Squad

Arjun Kumal, Asif Sheikh(w), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Dev Khanal, Sher Malla, Shahab Alam

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Tags: ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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