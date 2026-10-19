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Home > Sports News > Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Nepal will take on Oman in the 139th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on Monday, October 19, 2026. Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first in a crucial encounter. Here are the live streaming details, match timings, venue information and full squads for OMA vs NEP.

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 11:19 IST

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Oman and Nepal enter the contest after suffering defeats against Canada in their respective previous matches. Nepal lost by 24 runs, while Oman were beaten by 58 runs, leaving both teams eager to return to winning ways.

However, the stakes are considerably higher for Nepal, who are fighting to secure a place in the top six of the League Two standings and preserve their automatic ODI status. A defeat could push them below Canada and force them to compete in the World Cup Qualifier Playoff for a chance to retain their ODI status.

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Oman, meanwhile, occupy fourth position with 33 points and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Nepal have won their last three meetings against Oman, including a 113-run victory earlier in the current series on October 13.

Oman vs Nepal Match Information

  • Tournament: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27

  • Fixture: Oman vs Nepal, Match 139

  • Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

  • Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman

  • Match Time: 9:30 AM Local Time | 5:30 AM GMT | 11:00 AM IST | 11:15 AM NPT

  • Toss: Nepal won the toss and elected to bat first

Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Where Can You Watch?

How to watch Oman vs Nepal LIVE in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Oman vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match live on the FanCode app and website. Viewers can visit the platform to access the match stream, with passes and subscription options subject to availability.

Where can fans in other countries watch the match?

Viewers outside India can check ICC.tv for live streaming, depending on broadcasting rights and regional availability. Fans should consult the official platform to confirm coverage in their country.

Is Oman vs Nepal available on live television?

An official television broadcast has not been confirmed for this match. Fans in India can use FanCode for digital coverage.

Oman vs Nepal Full Squads

Oman Squad

Jatinder Singh, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Hammad Mirza, Mujibur Ali, Vinayak Shukla (captain and wicketkeeper), Sanju Sajeev, Jay Odedra, Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

Bench: Karan Sonavale, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Abdul Khaliq.

Nepal Squad

Dev Khanal, Asif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Basir Ahamad, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane (captain), Lalit Rajbanshi.

Bench: Arjun Kumal, Shahab Alam, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla.

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Tags: ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India
Oman vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: How To Watch OMA vs NEP ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Live In India

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