Sunday, October 20, 2024
Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon from Polo Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. During the inauguration ceremony, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present

Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah flagged off Kashmir’s first-ever International Marathon from Polo Stadium in Srinagar on Sunday. During the inauguration ceremony, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was also present along with the J&K Chief Minister. This historic event marks a mesmerizing milestone for the region, promoting sports and tourism while showcasing Kashmir’s stunning landscapes.

“People want to come to Kashmir, and an event like this gives a message to the entire world that the people from all over the world are coming here to participate and it’s a big thing… It’s (J&K) a paradise for the world,” Shetty said during the media interation.

In the recent elections in the Union Territory, the NC-Congress alliance won the polls held after a gap of 10 years, and the first since the abrogation of Article 370. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six.

The BJP put up an impressive performance, bagging 29 seats, all in the Jammu region. The People’s Democratic Party won three seats and one each by the People’s Conference, CPI-M and AAP.

Seven seats were also won by the Independents.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of J-K. Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who won from the Nowshera assembly seat was sworn in as his deputy

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir omar abdullah Omar Abdullah news
