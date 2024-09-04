Omaxe Group Unveils Ambitious ‘The Omaxe State’ Project in Delhi

Omaxe Group, a leading name in India's real estate sector, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking project, 'The Omaxe State.'

Delhi, with its population exceeding 33 million, has long been in need of a world-class cricket stadium. Omaxe Group, a leading name in India’s real estate sector, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking project, ‘The Omaxe State.’

The Omaxe State aims to address the gap with the construction of a modern, ICC and FIFA-standard International Cricket and Football Stadium, boasting a seating capacity of over 30,000. Additionally, the project will feature an International Multi-Sports Indoor Stadium capable of accommodating 2,000 spectators.

Set to become India’s first integrated 5-in-1 destination, this development will encompass sports, retail, hospitality, food, and culture. Spanning over 50.4 acres in Dwarka Sector 19-B, New Delhi, the project is being developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The initiative represents an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore.

Revolutionizing Delhi’s Sports Landscape

This development follows in the footsteps of iconic international venues such as the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, the Accor Arena in Paris, the Singapore Sports Hub, and Melbourne Olympic Park. By introducing these world-class facilities, The Omaxe State seeks to bring major sporting events back to Delhi, offering a comprehensive entertainment experience.

A Five-District Vision

The Omaxe State will be divided into five distinct districts:

The Sports District: Housing the state-of-the-art stadiums. The Shopping District: Featuring India’s first air-conditioned high-street retail area with 4.2 km of shopfronts. The Hospitality District: Including an exclusive invite-only sports and leisure club. The Food District: Inspired by London’s Covent Garden and Carnaby Street, featuring India’s largest F&B space with over 40 dining establishments. The Social District: Offering a range of social and cultural amenities.

Key Features and Amenities

The Food District will span over 5 lakh square feet, encompassing fine dining restaurants, nightclubs, sports bars, drive-throughs, a food court, rooftop eateries, kiosks, food trucks, and banquet facilities. Additionally, the shopping district will include a five-screen multiplex and a grand retail experience with shop heights ranging from 18 to 36 feet.

The project will also feature a 75,000 sq. ft. e-sports arena, a hotel with 148 keys, and a large banquet space. For sports enthusiasts, the development will offer an Olympic-sized swimming pool and facilities for tennis, badminton, squash, basketball, and football.

Strategic Location and Future Prospects

Strategically situated in Dwarka, The Omaxe State is positioned close to major landmarks including Yashobhoomi (Asia’s largest convention center), IGI Airport (among the world’s top 10 airports), Bharat Vandana Park, and the upcoming diplomatic enclave. The Metrolite light rail system will enhance accessibility to the site. The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and is projected to generate over Rs 4,200 crore in revenue over its lifecycle.

A Vision for Delhi’s Growth

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group, expressed enthusiasm about the project: “Omaxe is humbled by the opportunity to partner with DDA on this transformative project. With ‘The Omaxe State,’ we aim to provide Delhiites with an international-level experience right here in their own city. This development will bridge a significant gap in Delhi’s infrastructure by offering a world-class venue for sports, shopping, and entertainment. We are thrilled to contribute to the city’s growth and elevate its profile with this unique 5-in-1 destination.”

Founded in 1987 by Rohtas Goel, Omaxe Group has grown to become a prominent player in the Indian real estate market. Listed on the NSE and BSE since 2007, Omaxe has delivered over 132 million sq. ft. of realty space, including residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. With an ongoing portfolio of 22 million sq. ft. under construction, the Group operates in 29 cities across 8 states and remains committed to corporate social responsibility initiatives in health, education, and community development.