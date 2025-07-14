On This Day: A Decade Ago, Lewis Hamilton Was Cancelled For Dress Code Error At Wimbledon

In light of the numerous celebrities that attended the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final on Sunday, July 13th, and their attire, let’s take a moment to reflect on Wimbledon in 2015.

The British player Lewis Hamilton missed Sunday’s men’s final after breaking the restrictions at the Wimbledon Centre Court Royal Box, despite being accustomed to them in Formula 1.

He showed up sporting a bright floral blouse and a hat, but was turned away because he didn’t have a jacket, tie, or shoes. “He is disappointed to have missed the final due to a misunderstanding over dress code,” his spokeswoman stated.

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon 2015 finale on Sunday, defeating Roger Federer in four sets.

What actually happened?

One of the Wimbledon pictures Hamilton shared on Instagram before the final included a message expressing his happiness at being welcomed to the Royal Box. “On my way to Wimbledon to watch the final!” the racer wrote. “Being invited to attend the men’s finals from the Royal Box is an honor!.” However, Hamilton’s seat was empty as the final went on.

A representative for Wimbledon stated: “If Hamilton was not adequately dressed you could infer that he would not have been let in, but we do not comment on our guests. If he came without a jacket, tie or shoes he would have had two choices – not staying or going to get some extra stuff.”

Men are required to wear shoes, a jacket, and a tie when they are welcomed to the private box on Centre Court. Hamilton didn’t seem to be wearing a jacket or tie in the Instagram photo. The All England Club’s chief executive has stated that there were no animosities on either side and that they want to welcome Hamilton back at some point in the future, even if he was not allowed to use his invited spot in the Royal Box this year.

A social media conversation between Lineker and Pinsent captured the general tone as commentators from all across the world offered their opinions. Pinsent responded, “Disagree,” to Lineker’s tweet that dismissing Hamilton for “not wearing a bloody jacket and tie” was an example of England at “its pompous worst.” The paperwork is quite clear. Everyone having to intervene and apologize, sir, but… is awkward.

Also Read: Luis Enrique Slaps Joao Pedro After PSG’s Defeat: Watch Video