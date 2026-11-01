‘Once I Get It, We’ll Share’: Gautam Gambhir Gives Update On Rishabh Pant’s Fitness Ahead Of New Zealand Test Series

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has said he does not yet have any information about Rishabh Pant’s availability for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. Pant has been recovering from an injury sustained during the Irani Cup and remains under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. Gambhir said the team would share an update once he receives the relevant information.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after India’s 3-2 T20I series victory over New Zealand, Gambhir was asked about the wicketkeeper-batter’s fitness. He responded that he was currently unaware of Pant’s status, adding, “At the moment I have no information, and once I get it, we’ll share it with you.”

Pant sustained the injury while captaining the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup. He reportedly experienced discomfort while attempting a sweep shot during the first innings. Despite the problem, he returned to bat at No. 8 in the second innings. He was also dealing with flu symptoms and did not keep wickets during Jammu and Kashmir’s chase.

The wicketkeeper-batter has since been recovering under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His return to skill training has been viewed as a positive development, but the team management is keen to avoid taking unnecessary risks with his fitness. His return-to-play timeline is expected to become clearer after he completes three to four skill sessions, with his progress during those sessions likely to determine when he can return to competitive cricket.

Gautam Gambhir Praises India’s T20I Team After Challenging New Zealand Tour

Reflecting on India’s 3-2 T20I series win, Gambhir described the New Zealand tour as particularly challenging for the T20I squad because of the limited preparation time available before the matches.

The India head coach said the team had discussed the difficulty of the tour in the dressing room. He pointed out that approximately 70 to 80 per cent of the players were visiting New Zealand for the first time.

“It’s huge. We discussed in the dressing room that this tour was toughest for the T20 side. The Test team and ODI players get time to prepare, but these boys had none. Around 70 to 80 percent of them were visiting New Zealand for the first time,” Gambhir said.

He also highlighted the demanding travel schedule and contrasting weather conditions the players had to deal with. According to Gambhir, the team had just one practice session after completing a 15-hour flight before delivering its performances in the series.

“The weather conditions between where we came from and here are complete extremes. After just one practice session and a 15-hour flight, delivering that performance against a quality side deserves immense credit. Many people won’t talk about it, but it’s an achievement worth highlighting because these boys played under intense pressure without adequate preparation. They deserve tremendous credit,” he added.

Gambhir Flags Inexperienced India Bowling Attack Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series

With the T20I series concluded, India’s attention will now shift to the three-match ODI series, which begins on November 4. Gambhir acknowledged that the team would be relying on a relatively inexperienced bowling attack, particularly in the fast-bowling department.

He highlighted the limited ODI experience of several members of the bowling group, pointing out that Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj had played only one ODI each, while Gurnoor had featured in approximately 10 to 12 matches. Arshdeep Singh, according to Gambhir, is the only fast bowler in the group with substantial experience.

“For me, winning every series is important, not just in New Zealand. It is challenging because this might be one of our most inexperienced ODI bowling attacks: Auqib Nabi has 1 match, Anshul Kamboj has 1 match, Gurnoor has 10–12 matches, and only Arshdeep has substantial experience among fast bowlers,” Gambhir said.

The India coach stressed that the bowling unit would play a major role in determining the team’s fortunes in the upcoming overseas series. He also underlined the importance of bowlers in securing victories away from home in both ODIs and Tests.

“We have plenty of experience in batting, but when playing overseas, bowlers win you series in ODIs and Tests. If we do well, the credit belongs to the bowlers rather than focusing solely on the batters,” he said.

New Zealand Beat India By Seven Wickets In 5th T20I As Hosts End Series On A High

Earlier, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The hosts chased down the target of 192 in 17.4 overs to register a consolation victory, while India secured the five-match series 3-2.

Tim Seifert was the standout performer with the bat, smashing 93 off 50 deliveries, including 11 fours and five sixes. Glenn Phillips provided excellent support, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 38 balls with eight fours and three sixes. The pair added 86 runs for the third wicket to put New Zealand in a commanding position during the chase.

Phillips also registered his fourth half-century of the series. With that achievement, he joined Mohammad Rizwan and S Ravichandran in the list of batters to have scored four or more 50-plus scores in a bilateral T20I series.

Earlier, India recovered from an early setback at 19/2 through a 93-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer. Kishan scored 61 off 31 balls, while Iyer contributed 50 off 23 deliveries.

Naman Dhir added 33 off 23 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with 22 off 17 deliveries as India finished with 191/8 in their 20 overs. New Zealand pacer Adam Milne led the bowling effort with figures of 4/19, while Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith also claimed wickets.

Despite losing the final match, India finished the five-match T20I series with a 3-2 victory. (With Inputs From ANI)