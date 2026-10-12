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Home > Sports News > Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Marnus Labuschagne Record: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has created a rare piece of Test cricket history by scoring 37 off 58 balls in both innings against South Africa in Durban. He became only the second batter to achieve the feat, joining former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani, who recorded identical scores in 1977-78.

Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 17:24 IST

Marnus Labuschagne Record: Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has entered a rare corner of Test cricket history after scoring exactly 37 runs off 58 balls in both innings of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. The unusual feat has occurred only twice in Test cricket, with former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani achieving the same distinction against Australia in 1977-78.

Marnus Labuschagne Joins Syed Kirmani In Rare Test Record

Labuschagne scored 37 off 58 deliveries in Australia’s first innings and repeated the exact figures in the second innings. In both innings, he struck boundaries but failed to convert his starts into a half-century.

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During Australia’s first innings, Labuschagne was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Wiaan Mulder. In the second innings, he was caught by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma off Keshav Maharaj’s bowling.

Labuschagne is only the second batter to score the same number of runs while facing the same number of balls in both innings of a Test match, with the record restricted to innings of at least 20 runs and 20 deliveries.

The first instance belongs to Syed Kirmani, who scored 29 off 62 balls in each innings against Australia in Melbourne during the 1977-78 series. Nearly five decades later, Labuschagne has matched the unusual statistical achievement.

Marnus Labuschagne’s Test Century Drought Continues

Labuschagne’s identical scores came during a period in which he struggled to register a Test century. He has gone 45 Test innings without a hundred, with his last century coming in July 2023.

Across that period, he has played 24 Tests, scored 1,037 runs at an average of 25.29 and maintained a strike rate of 48.

The figures underline the challenge Labuschagne has faced in turning starts into substantial innings. His twin scores of 37 in Durban added a rare record to his career, but also left him searching for a bigger contribution.

Australia Build Lead Against South Africa

At the time of writing, Australia were 239/5 in their second innings, holding an overall lead after making 390 in the first innings. Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 65, while Beau Webster was batting on 13.

South Africa had responded with 284 in their first innings, leaving the match in progress at Kingsmead as Australia looked to extend their advantage. 

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Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test
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Only The 2nd Time In Test Cricket History! Marnus Labuschagne Enters An Exclusive Club With Rare Feat | SA vs AUS 1st Test
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