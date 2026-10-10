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Home > Sports News > Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

IND vs WI: West Indies captain Shai Hope scripted history against India with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls in the Ranchi T20I. His explosive century helped West Indies chase 250 runs, secure a six-wicket victory, and join Shane Watson in an exclusive club of international cricket’s rare three-format centurions against India.

Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 10:14 IST

IND vs WI: West Indies captain Shai Hope achieved a rare milestone in international cricket after scoring an unbeaten century against India in the second T20I in Ranchi on Friday. His explosive 102 off just 45 balls made him only the second player to score centuries against India in all three international formats, joining former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson.

Hope’s outstanding performance helped West Indies chase down a challenging target of 250 runs, securing a six-wicket victory in just 18.3 overs. The result also saw the Caribbean side register their highest successful run chase in T20 internationals and the highest successful T20I chase by any team against India.

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Shai Hope Joins Shane Watson in Elite Club

Before his innings in Ranchi, Hope had already scored one Test century and five ODI hundreds against India. However, he had not managed to register a T20I century against the Indian team.

The West Indies skipper completed the rare achievement with a commanding knock that combined aggressive strokeplay and consistency. His unbeaten hundred proved instrumental in guiding the visitors to a memorable win while adding another significant chapter to his international career.

Watson remains the only other player to have achieved this distinction. The former Australian all-rounder scored at least one century against India in each of the three formats during his international career.

England’s Jos Buttler and Australia’s Glenn Maxwell have also scored hundreds against India in Tests and T20Is. However, neither batter has completed the achievement by registering an ODI century against the Indian team.

Hope Becomes Second West Indies Batter to Score T20I Ton Against India

Hope’s century also placed him alongside fellow West Indies batter Evin Lewis in a select group of players from the Caribbean side to score a T20I hundred against India.

Lewis has achieved the feat twice, having registered two centuries against India in the shortest format. Hope’s unbeaten 102, meanwhile, marked his first T20I hundred against the Indian team.

The milestone further strengthened Hope’s reputation as a dependable performer across formats and highlighted his ability to deliver under pressure against a formidable opposition.

West Indies Level Five-Match T20I Series

Hope’s individual achievement was accompanied by a crucial team victory. Chasing 250, West Indies reached the target in 18.3 overs, losing four wickets in the process to win the match by six wickets.

The result levelled the five-match T20I series at 1-1, giving the visitors renewed momentum for the remaining contests.

With a historic century and a record-breaking chase, Hope emerged as the standout performer of the Ranchi encounter, delivering a result that could prove important in shaping the remainder of the series.

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Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India
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Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India

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Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India
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Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India
Only the Second Batter Ever! Shai Hope Joins Elite Club With Record-Breaking Ton Against India
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