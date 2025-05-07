Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Operation Sindoor Impact: IPL 2025 Match Between PBKS And MI Relocated to Mumbai

This operation is being regarded as India’s deepest cross-border military action inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war, signaling a significant strategic escalation.

In a swift change of plans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has been relocated from Dharamshala to Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The shift comes in the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a major military strike carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Security Concerns Prompt Venue Shift

The move was necessitated due to the closure of the Dharamshala airport following the military operation, which targeted multiple terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as the Airport of Dharmshala has been closed, and the match was scheduled on May 11,” a BCCI source told ANI.

Logistics have taken a hit across the region, with flight cancellations affecting 11 cities across northern and central India. This includes major transit points like Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala, adding to the uncertainty around IPL travel arrangements.

More Disruptions Likely for PBKS

With PBKS originally scheduled to host Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala next, there is speculation that this fixture could also be moved.

“The match schedule between DC and PBKS tomorrow is also in danger as BCCI realises Dharamshala is near the border, and the board is in touch with the government and waiting to get clearance for the match,” the BCCI source added.

Given Dharamshala’s proximity to the India-Pakistan border, security concerns are being taken seriously. The venue’s vulnerability has made it unlikely that PBKS will continue to host matches there for the remainder of the season.

Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Strike

On Wednesday, Indian forces carried out ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeting nine high-profile terror locations across Pakistan and PoK. Using precision-guided munitions, the military destroyed sites in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya in Pakistan, and five more in PoK.

The joint operation involved the Army, Navy, and Air Force. All selected targets were successfully hit, sources confirmed.

The Indian forces aimed specifically at locations connected to senior figures from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who are believed to be central to terror activities targeting India.

This operation is being regarded as India’s deepest cross-border military action inside Pakistani territory since the 1971 war, signaling a significant strategic escalation.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor Aftermath: 200 Flight Cancellations, 18 Airport Closures Cause Travel Havoc

 

ipl Mumbai Indians Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack Punjab Kings

