‘Our Team Scored Fairly’: Croatian Model Ivana Knoll Reacts to Disallowed Goal vs Portugal After FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

Ivana Knoll reacts to Croatia’s loss: After a heartbreaking 2-1 loss of her team against Portugal, which resulted in their exit from FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification, Croatia’s Instagram-famous football fan Ivana Knoll made a post where she was seen making a post-match jibe at the referee. After Croatia’s Round of 32 match at Toronto Stadium, Knoll, who is worldwide recognized as Knolldoll for her social media activities, made an Instagram post. In the post, the content creator talked about Croatia’s disallowed goal.

Ivana Knoll reacts after Croatia’s late goal is disallowed









The social media creator, who is famous for appearing in past FIFA World Cups and other sporting events like Formula 1, made a post where she took an indirect jibe at Portugal and the FIFA World Cup 2026 referees. Notably, Croatia had a couple of goals ruled out including one late in injury time, which would have allowed them to equalise. However, with the goal not being allowed, Portugal, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scoring a goal each, won the game.

In an Instagram post, sharing a picture of herself, Ivana Knoll put up a caption, “I am so proud to be Croatian. At least our team played and scored it fairly.” With the video assistant’s interventions, particularly to prevent a dramatic equalizer from defender Josko Gvardiol in the 103rd minute, the vicious dig was a hardly concealed attempt at the two crucial goals disallowed for offside by VAR.

Croatia’s late equaliser ruled out

At first, everything seemed perfect in the sequence. Croatia players were celebrating the goal that they thought was going to take the game to extra time. At the same time, the assistant referee seemed to hold his flag, letting play continue.

Eventually, VAR checked the late goal by Josko Gvardiol. The officials found out that Perisic’s cross was only marginally touched by the striker Igor Matanovic, just before the ball went to Mario Pasalic. The minor contact altered the offside call.

Portugal beats Croatia 2-1

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first World Cup knockout-stage goal of his career, Goncalo Ramos netted a stoppage-time header, and Portugal got a last-second break on an offside call to beat Croatia 2-1 on Thursday and set up a last-16 clash with Spain. Both Ronaldo and Ramos scored for Portugal, while the last-second decision on offside gave them the victory. It was also the first goal of Ronaldo’s career in a knockout game at the World Cup. Croatia seemed to have equalised at the last minute, which made Ronaldo dejected on the bench. However, the goal was disallowed for offside after the video assistant referee check. This led to the Croatian fans, who were located in the south end of the Toronto Stadium, throwing debris onto the field.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video