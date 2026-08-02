LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming details for Delhi Premier League 2026 Match 4. Check when and where to watch DPL 2026 live, FanCode streaming, match timing, venue, key players including Priyansh Arya, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dhull, and prediction.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings, Delhi Premier League T20 Live Streaming Details. Image Credit: X/@DelhiPLT20
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings, Delhi Premier League T20 Live Streaming Details. Image Credit: X/@DelhiPLT20

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 12:42 IST

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 is back in action with lots of thrill coming up as Outer Delhi Warriors will clash for a fourth time against Central Delhi Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, August 2. The fight should be between a group of senior domestic players plus the younger ones, the latter still in their early stages, so this will be a good cricket match for Delhi cricket enthusiasts. Outer Delhi Warriors will pin their hopes on Priyansh Arya, Navdeep Saini, Harsh Tyagi, and Siddhant Sharma to open their eyes and show a good start to the tournament.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Details

  • Match: Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 4
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League 2026
  • Date: August 2, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
  • Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Where To Watch Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live?

Fans have the opportunity to view the live action of the Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League 2026 match through the FanCode app and website. This company has been appointed by the organizers as the official digital streaming partner for this event, and it will be available exclusively through the FanCode platform for the entire duration of the tournament starting from July 31 to September 2.

You Might Be Interested In

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings: Live Streaming Details

  • Live Streaming Platform: FanCode
  • Online Streaming: FanCode app and website
  • Match Timing: 1:30 PM IST

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings: Key Players To Watch

Outer Delhi Warriors

  • Priyansh Arya
  • Navdeep Saini
  • Harsh Tyagi
  • Siddhant Sharma

Central Delhi Kings

  • Yash Dhull
  • Jonty Sidhu
  • Vansh Bedi
  • Tejas Baroka

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Prediction

On paper, both cricket teams seem balanced, but Central Delhi Kings might have a tiny edge because they have the home advantage in the Central Delhi region. Also, their squad has some established, local talents like Yash Dhull and Jonty Sidhu. That said, Outer Delhi Warriors have match-winners in their line-up too, like Priyansh Arya and Navdeep Saini, who have proven their ability to flip the results of the game with just one ball. Definitely a tight game. We would say Central Delhi Kings are just slightly better on the chances of winning if they play as well as their batting unit promises.

Also Read: The Hundred 2026: England Footballer Jude Bellingham Gives Autograph To Ravi Shastri Amid BF-M vs WF-M Match | Watch VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
Tags: delhi premier league 2026

RELATED News

Tanvi Sharma Wins Taipei Open 2026: 17-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Champion, Clinches Maiden BWF World Tour Super 300 Title

Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

Commonwealth Games 2026 August 2 Schedule: Judo, Cycling and Para Cycling in Focus on Final Day

Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally Latest Updates: India Jumps in 4th Place After Historic Boxing Success | Check Latest CWG Standings

LATEST NEWS

What Is an Avalanche and Why Is It So Deadly? Mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s Death Puts Spotlight on Mountain Risks

Why Is Menstrual Leave Still A PIN Code Benefit In India? How High Courts Are Pushing States To Act

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay’s Film Holds Strong, Eyes Weekend Boost After Crossing Rs 150 Crore

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Birth Certificate Rule Set To Change? What New Provisions Of Registration Of Births And Deaths Bill Mean

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan Over Viral ‘Apology’ Meme: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire’

Gwalior IG Retirement Goes Viral: Constable Pulls Senior Officer’s Car With His Teeth – Watch

Siddharth Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Rang De Basanti To Dangal, 7 Films That Made Him Bollywood’s Power Producer

Moscow Restaurant Blast: 3 Killed, 21 Injured After Woman Carrying Homemade Bomb Explodes Near Italian Restaurant

Missed July 31 ITR Deadline? These 5 Hidden Costs Could Hurt More Than Rs 5,000 Late Fee

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?
Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

QUICK LINKS