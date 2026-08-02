Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Delhi Premier League 2026?

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live Streaming: The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 is back in action with lots of thrill coming up as Outer Delhi Warriors will clash for a fourth time against Central Delhi Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, August 2. The fight should be between a group of senior domestic players plus the younger ones, the latter still in their early stages, so this will be a good cricket match for Delhi cricket enthusiasts. Outer Delhi Warriors will pin their hopes on Priyansh Arya, Navdeep Saini, Harsh Tyagi, and Siddhant Sharma to open their eyes and show a good start to the tournament.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Details

Match: Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings, Match 4

Tournament: Delhi Premier League 2026

Date: August 2, 2026

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Live?

Fans have the opportunity to view the live action of the Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Delhi Premier League 2026 match through the FanCode app and website. This company has been appointed by the organizers as the official digital streaming partner for this event, and it will be available exclusively through the FanCode platform for the entire duration of the tournament starting from July 31 to September 2.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings: Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming Platform: FanCode

Online Streaming: FanCode app and website

Match Timing: 1:30 PM IST

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings: Key Players To Watch

Outer Delhi Warriors

Priyansh Arya

Navdeep Saini

Harsh Tyagi

Siddhant Sharma

Central Delhi Kings

Yash Dhull

Jonty Sidhu

Vansh Bedi

Tejas Baroka

Outer Delhi Warriors vs Central Delhi Kings Match Prediction

On paper, both cricket teams seem balanced, but Central Delhi Kings might have a tiny edge because they have the home advantage in the Central Delhi region. Also, their squad has some established, local talents like Yash Dhull and Jonty Sidhu. That said, Outer Delhi Warriors have match-winners in their line-up too, like Priyansh Arya and Navdeep Saini, who have proven their ability to flip the results of the game with just one ball. Definitely a tight game. We would say Central Delhi Kings are just slightly better on the chances of winning if they play as well as their batting unit promises.

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