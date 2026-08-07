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Home > Sports News > Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) will face North Delhi Strikers (NDS) in Match 15 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 7. The Warriors head into the contest in fine form after winning two of their first three matches and currently occupy second place in the standings. Meanwhile, the North Delhi Strikers bounced back from an opening defeat with an impressive six-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders and will look to continue their winning momentum. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 18:16 IST

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) will face North Delhi Strikers (NDS) in Match 15 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, August 7. The Warriors head into the contest in fine form after winning two of their first three matches and currently occupy second place in the standings. Meanwhile, the North Delhi Strikers bounced back from an opening defeat with an impressive six-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders and will look to continue their winning momentum. With in-form players like Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma, Harshit Rana and Mayank Dagar set to feature, fans can expect an exciting clash. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Match Details

  • Match: Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers, Match 15
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Friday, August 7, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Probable Playing XIs

Outer Delhi Warriors Probable XI: Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma (wk), Akshay Saini, Mohit Panwar, Monu Shukla, Dhanya Nakra, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Navdeep Saini.

North Delhi Strikers Probable XI: Vaibhav Kandpal, Sarthak Ranjan (c), Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Bharat Sindhwani, Prikshit Sehrawat, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Mayank Dagar, Harshit Rana, Ajay Yadav, Vikas Dixit.

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers Squads

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad: Priyansh Arya, Yajas Sharma (wk), Akshay Saini, Monu Shukla, Mohit Panwar, Dhanya Nakra, Harsh Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Navdeep Saini, Aaditya Sharma, Aryan Rana, Rushal Saini, Aman Chaudhary, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh, Shaurya Malik, Saksham Gahlot, Rishabh Drall.

North Delhi Strikers Squad: Sarthak Ranjan (c), Vaibhav Kandpal, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Bharat Sindhwani, Prikshit Sehrawat, Pranav Rajvanshi (wk), Arjun Rapria, Vikas Dixit, Mayank Dagar, Ajay Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Saurabh Deswal, Yash Dabas, Aayush Singh, Harshit Rana, Kaushal Suman, Parnit Tiwari.

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Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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