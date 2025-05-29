‘Paani Pilata Hai Yaar Yeh!’ Virat Kohli’s Sledging Debutant Musheer Khan Video Goes Viral After PBKS vs RCB

Despite his fiery energy, Kohli failed to make an impact with the bat. He was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for a run-a-ball 12, continuing his dry spell in IPL playoffs.

In a high-stakes IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash, Royal Challengers Bengaluru steamrolled Punjab Kings, knocking them out for a paltry 101 runs in just 14.1 overs.

The match took a controversial turn when debutant Musheer Khan walked in as an impact substitute after Punjab lost their sixth wicket. As Musheer took his guard, an amped-up Virat Kohli was caught on camera saying, “Paani Pilata Hai Yaar Yeh!”—a remark interpreted by many as a jibe at the young player.

“Pani Pilata Hai…” Virat Kohli making fun of 20 year old #PunjabKings player #Musheerkhan

This looks really saddening when a 20 year old is on the field batting against #RCB and being a legend for many; you make fun of him by saying "ye pani pilata h ". #shamelessViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xJe5gwQsM9 — Swastika Sruti (@SrutiSwastika) May 29, 2025

Social Media Slams Kohli’s On-Field Remark

The moment quickly went viral across platforms, triggering widespread backlash. Fans and critics alike called out Kohli for the dig, with many labeling the comment “shameful” and uncalled for—especially towards a debutant.

RCB, however, didn’t need heroics from their top order as the bowlers had already dismantled Punjab’s batting lineup.

RCB Bowlers Wreak Havoc on Punjab’s Batting Lineup

Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma were relentless, picking up three wickets each. Hazlewood, returning from an injury break, found his rhythm instantly and struck in crucial moments.

Yash Dayal added two wickets to the tally, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd chipped in with one each.

It was a clinical bowling performance—85 deliveries of relentless pressure—that set up a straightforward chase of 102 for RCB and moved them a step closer to the IPL final on June 3rd.

Punjab’s innings was off-track from the get-go. Priyansh Arya fell early, followed by Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer, both caught behind attempting similar shots.

Josh Inglis couldn’t handle a sharp bouncer, and Nehal Wadhera was bowled soon after. Marcus Stoinis played a reckless shot and paid the price. Musheer Khan, stepping in for his first IPL outing, managed just a few deliveries before falling.

Punjab Registers One of Its Worst IPL Totals

The dismal total of 101 now stands as one of the lowest in Punjab Kings’ IPL history.

Only three previous performances were worse: 73 against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, and 88 against RCB in both 2015 and 2018.

Adding to the ignominy, Punjab’s innings lasted only 14.1 overs—the shortest ever for any side in an IPL playoff match. The previous record, 16.1 overs, was held by Delhi Capitals from their 2008 campaign.

With a dominant win and a bit of controversy, RCB now looks ahead to the IPL 2025 final, while Punjab is left to reflect on a season-ending collapse.

