PadMan Challenge aimed at spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene is going viral on social media with many celebs doing their bit by posing with sanitary pads. India's badminton star PV Sindhu has become the first sportsperson the country to take on the challenge after being tagged by Deepika Padukone. Sindhu posted on Twitter that periods are absolutely normal and a normal part of a woman's life.

Ahead of the release of Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, the PadMan Challenge is going viral on social media with many celebs jumping on the bandwagon to pose with a sanitary napkin. The latest celeb to take the challenge is Indian shuttler PV Sindhu who has posted a picture of herself holding a sanitary napkin to give out the message that periods are absolutely normal. “Thank you for tagging me @deepikapadukone ! Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand. Periods are normal. Just another day…#PadManChallenge,” the 22-year-old posted on Twitter.

The PadMan challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the machine for the production of low-cost sanitary napkins, on whose life the movie is based upon. The challenge is that people have to get themselves clicked with a sanitary napkin and share the picture on social media and tag other people to inspire them to do the same. The idea behind the challenge was to make people realise that there was nothing to be ashamed about menstruation and that it is a completely natural process.

Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan is one of the most awaited movies of the year and will hit the theatres across the country on February 9. It is also the first Bollywood movie that will be released in Russia on the same day as India. “Happy to share, our film #PadMan becomes the first Bollywood film to be released in Russia on the same day and date. So Russia, see you at the movies on 9th February 2018! @padmanthefilm @SonyPicsIndia @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki,” a delighted Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter earlier in the day.