India's cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday jumped on the bandwagon a posted a picture of himself on Twitter holding a sanitary napkin. However, he was trolled by Twitterati for holding it like a bottle of wine. PadMan Challenge is going viral on social media ahead of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film PadMan and more and more celebs are taking to social media to fulfill the challenge.

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the PadMan challenge and posted a picture of himself with a sanitary napkin on social media

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the PadMan challenge and posted a picture of himself with a sanitary napkin on social media while wishing actor Akshay Kumar for his upcoming movie. “Yes, it’s a Pad in my hand. Happy to support rockstar @akshaykumar for breaking the taboo and initiating an open conversation. AK, am sure no ball is going to hit PAD (MAN). #PadManChallenge Here I challenge @imVkohli @SinghaniaGautam @Leander,” Shastri tweeted.

Even though Ravi Shastri’s tweet and picture was posted for a good cause as the PadMan challenge aims to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and break the taboo surrounding it, Twitter being Twitter found humour even in this and poked fun at his holding style. This is not the first time Twitter has trolled the Indian coach. Shastri has been on the receiving end of criticism for his cliches for a long time now. The controversy surrounding former coach Anil Kumble’s exit from the team has not helped his image either.

Check out some of the funniest reaction to Ravi Shastri’s post here:

“Holding it like a glass of beer”

Holding it like a glass of beer — JJ (@Jaynil_1996) February 6, 2018

“Use Pad Like Tracer bullet”

Use Pad Like Tracer bullet — Akshay (@Akkiontop) February 6, 2018

“Fixes it . Pegman #PadManChallenge”

“Ravi Shastri telling VK to complete the Padman challenge in today’s practice session 😂 #OkSorry”

Ravi Shastri telling VK to complete the Padman challenge in today's practice session 😂 #OkSorry pic.twitter.com/VZGPhy9gtH — Riya. (@ViratsCricShots) February 6, 2018

“Oh god,, This is utter nonsense,, making a joke of women’s very personal life, Respect women and her personal life,,”

Oh god,, This is utter nonsense,, making a joke of women's very personal life, Respect women and her personal life,, — Suhail Saleem Mir (@MirSuhailssm) February 6, 2018

Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan here and share your reactions in the comments section below!