PAF Air Show Stuns New Zealand Players In Karachi, Video Takes Internet By Storm| Watch

In a video circulating on social media, New Zealand’s opening batters, Will Young and Devon Conway, could be seen reacting with surprise and slight alarm as jets roared overhead just before play began.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got off to a thrilling start in Karachi, but it wasn’t just the cricketing action that grabbed attention. A spectacular air show by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) left spectators in awe, but also appeared to unsettle some of the New Zealand players, as seen in a viral video from the stadium.

As the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and New Zealand commenced at Karachi’s National Stadium, the PAF marked the occasion with a breathtaking aerial display. The flypast was part of the opening ceremony, which was spread across multiple venues to celebrate Pakistan’s return as an ICC event host after 29 years.

Other players and match officials also appeared momentarily startled by the sudden display of military might. The video has since gone viral, with fans worldwide sharing their reactions to the unexpected spectacle.

Watch The Video Here:

Leave Kiwi players just look at the crowd and their reaction when the flying show starts 🤣🤣🤣🤣 . #ChampionsTrophy2025 #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/1KX8YFKuzB — अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) February 19, 2025

While the air show was meant to add grandeur to the occasion, the timing seemed to have caught the New Zealand team off guard. However, the players quickly regained focus as the match got underway, with Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Rizwan later mentioned that playing at home was a special feeling and that his team was ready to defend their title despite the added pressure.

This Pakistan Air Force babe. #PAKvNZ Pakistan Air Force’s Sherdills . pic.twitter.com/RBVOE6f9e0 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) February 19, 2025

New Zealand players and fans got scared after hearing the sound of the Air show in Karachi. ✈️😂#PAKVNZ #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/8wBNClPKc6 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) February 19, 2025

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner acknowledged that the presence of dew later in the match could be a challenge but remained optimistic about his team’s chances. The Kiwis included Matt Henry in their playing XI, while Pakistan welcomed back fast bowler Haris Rauf, who had recovered from an injury just in time for the tournament opener.

With cricket fever gripping Pakistan and the Champions Trophy off to a dramatic start, the PAF air show has added an unforgettable moment to the tournament. Whether it was a source of inspiration or distraction, one thing is certain—the viral clip has become a talking point among cricket fans and analysts alike.

