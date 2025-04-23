Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, And Other Indian Cricketers Post Heartfelt Reactions

A brutal terror attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the nation in shock. The peaceful tourist destination turned into a scene of tragedy on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists unleashed gunfire on civilians.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill, And Other Indian Cricketers Post Heartfelt Reactions

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, And Other Indian Cricketers Post Heartfelt Reactions


A brutal terror attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has left the nation in shock. The peaceful tourist destination turned into a scene of tragedy on Tuesday, April 22, when terrorists unleashed gunfire on civilians.

As per police reports, between four to six assailants opened fire, killing at least 26 people and leaving many more injured. The victims were primarily tourists, caught unaware in one of the region’s most scenic spots.

Cricketers Express Solidarity and Grief

India’s cricketing stars were quick to react to the horrific news, sharing heartfelt condolences across social media.

“Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country,” wrote Shubman Gill on his platform.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also voiced his sorrow: “Deeply saddened by the attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for the victims and for the strength of their families. Let us stand united in hope and humanity.”

Virender Sehwag and other players also echoed similar sentiments, urging peace and solidarity in the wake of the tragedy.

Chilling Details of the Attack Emerge

Initial investigations suggest that the terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, orchestrated the strike.

The attack unfolded between 2:45 and 3:00 pm, when gunmen emerged from nearby forests and began firing at random.

Witnesses reported that the attackers were dressed in military uniforms, adding to the confusion and terror.

With no vehicles around to aid in quick escape or rescue, panic spread rapidly among tourists and locals alike.

Jammu and Kashmir Comes to a Standstill in Protest

In response to the carnage, a complete shutdown was observed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23.

The shutdown, known as Kashmir Bandh and Jammu Bandh, marks the first such protest since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Unlike earlier bandh calls that often came from separatist factions, this one has widespread backing.

Trade unions, student bodies, business associations, and civil society groups came together in unified protest.

Mainstream political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party, National Conference, and Apni Party have also lent their support, underscoring the scale of public outrage and sorrow.

