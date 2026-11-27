Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE: Defending champions Pakistan A, also known as Pakistan Shaheens, will enter the semi-final with an unbeaten record in the tournament. Led by Abdul Samad, Pakistan A finished at the top of Group B after registering three consecutive victories against the UAE, India A and Nepal. Their most impressive performance came against India A, where they posted 313 runs before securing a 48-run victory. Shamyl Hussain, Hasan Nawaz and Maaz Sadaqat have been among the important contributors to their campaign.

Bangladesh A, meanwhile, finished second in Group A after winning two of their three group-stage matches. Led by Saif Hassan, the team defeated Hong Kong and Afghanistan A but suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A. Their batting unit will need to deliver a more consistent performance against Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack.

Pakistan A will look to continue their unbeaten run and move closer to defending their title. Bangladesh A, however, will be determined to overcome the challenge and secure a place in the final. The winner will face Sri Lanka A in the tournament’s title clash on November 29 at the same venue.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A, 2nd Semi-Final (B1 vs A2)

Format: 50-over One-Day Match

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A: Full Squads

Pakistan A Squad

Abdul Samad (Captain), Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper), Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahzaib Khan, Danish Aziz, Saad Masood and Ali Raza.

Bangladesh A Squad

Saif Hassan (Captain), Parvez Hossain Emon (Wicketkeeper), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Md Rubel, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Irfan Sukkur, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Iqbal Hossain Emon.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the second semi-final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 between Pakistan A and Bangladesh A live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A match.

Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A semi-final on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the Pakistan A vs Bangladesh A second semi-final live through the platform, subject to applicable subscription requirements.