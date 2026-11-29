PAK A vs SL A LIVE Streaming: Pakistan A will take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday (Nov 29). Both teams have enjoyed unbeaten campaigns and will be determined to end the tournament with the trophy.
Pakistan A booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the second semi-final. The Shaheens restricted their opponents to 232 before completing the chase with 28 balls remaining. Captain Abdul Samad will be crucial for Pakistan, while Hasan Nawaz, who struck 62 in the semi-final, is among the batters to watch. Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza will lead the bowling effort.
Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, stormed into the final after chasing down India’s 318-run target with eight wickets in hand. Openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena scored centuries, making 116 and 105 respectively. Captain Pavan Rathnayake will hope his team can carry that momentum into the title decider.
PAK A vs SL A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Match Details
Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Match: Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Final
Date: Sunday (Nov 29), 2026
Time: 3:30 PM IST | 3:00 PM PKT | 1:00 PM Local Time in Doha
Toss: 3:00 PM IST | 2:30 PM PKT
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar
PAK A vs SL A LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Asia Cup Rising Stars Final In Different Countries
Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the live television broadcast of the final on the Sony Sports Network. Digital live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in Pakistan?
Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in Pakistan have not been confirmed in the available coverage.
Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka?
Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in Sri Lanka have not been confirmed in the available coverage.
Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in the United Kingdom?
Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in the United Kingdom have not been confirmed in the available coverage.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.