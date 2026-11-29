PAK A vs SL A LIVE Streaming: Pakistan A will take on Sri Lanka A in the final of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday (Nov 29). Both teams have enjoyed unbeaten campaigns and will be determined to end the tournament with the trophy.

Pakistan A booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the second semi-final. The Shaheens restricted their opponents to 232 before completing the chase with 28 balls remaining. Captain Abdul Samad will be crucial for Pakistan, while Hasan Nawaz, who struck 62 in the semi-final, is among the batters to watch. Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza will lead the bowling effort.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, stormed into the final after chasing down India’s 318-run target with eight wickets in hand. Openers Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena scored centuries, making 116 and 105 respectively. Captain Pavan Rathnayake will hope his team can carry that momentum into the title decider.

PAK A vs SL A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A, Final

Date: Sunday (Nov 29), 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 3:00 PM PKT | 1:00 PM Local Time in Doha

Toss: 3:00 PM IST | 2:30 PM PKT

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

PAK A vs SL A LIVE Streaming: Where To Watch The Asia Cup Rising Stars Final In Different Countries

Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live television broadcast of the final on the Sony Sports Network. Digital live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in Pakistan?

Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in Pakistan have not been confirmed in the available coverage.

Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka?

Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in Sri Lanka have not been confirmed in the available coverage.

Where to watch Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A in the United Kingdom?

Official television and digital streaming details for viewers in the United Kingdom have not been confirmed in the available coverage.